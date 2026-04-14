New Volkswagen Taigun Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra: Price Comparison

The competition within the Indian compact SUV space has been renewed with the launch of the new Volkswagen Taigun, bringing refreshed exteriors and a revamped feature set alongside the same powertrain options. It goes up against popular rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and the Tata Sierra. Here’s a detailed comparison of how these SUVs vary purely on powertrain-wise pricing and specifications

New Volkswagen Taigun:

New Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift carries over the same two turbo-petrol engine options from the outgoing model. These are available with manual, torque converter, and dual-clutch gearbox options.

New Volkswagen Taigun: Price table (ex-showroom)

Powertrain Price Range 1.0 turbo-petrol MT ₹ 10.99 lakh – ₹ 14.59 lakh 1.0 turbo-petrol TC ₹ 13.79 lakh – ₹ 15.74 lakh 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT ₹ 18.99 lakh – ₹ 19.29 lakh

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed torque converter automatic, and it delivers 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol variant is exclusively available with the 7-speed DCT and it churns out 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai Creta:

Hyundai Creta

The Creta continues with a broad mix of petrol and diesel engines, offering both manual and automatic gearboxes across varying price points.

Hyundai Creta: Price table (ex-showroom)

Powertrain Price Range 1.5 NA petrol MT ₹ 11.10 lakh – ₹ 17.41 lakh 1.5 NA petrol IVT ₹ 13.94 lakh – ₹ 17.37 lakh 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT ₹ 19.90 lakh – ₹ 20.05 lakh 1.5 diesel MT ₹ 12.40 lakh – ₹ 18.94 lakh 1.5 diesel AT ₹ 17.12 lakh – ₹ 20.05 lakh

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and it is offered with a six-speed manual or an IVT automatic.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine develops 114 bhp and 250 Nm and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

At the top of the range, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 158 bhp and 253 Nm and is exclusively mated to a seven-speed DCT, positioning it as the performance-focused option within the Creta lineup.

Tata Sierra:

Tata Sierra

The Tata Sierra is available with three engine options, including naturally aspirated, turbo-petrol, and turbo-diesel variants. These are available with manual, torque converter, and dual-clutch gearbox options.

Tata Sierra: Price table (ex-showroom)

Powertrain Price Range 1.5 NA petrol MT ₹ 11.49 lakh – ₹ 17.99 lakh 1.5 NA petrol DCT ₹ 14.49 lakh – ₹ 16.79 lakh 1.5 turbo-petrol TC ₹ 17.99 lakh – ₹ 20.99 lakh 1.5 diesel MT ₹ 12.99 lakh – ₹ 20.29 lakh 1.5 diesel TC ₹ 15.99 lakh – ₹ 21.29 lakh

The 1.5-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT, and it makes 105 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol unit is exclusively available with the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and can churn out 158 bhp and 255 Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine can be had with both manual and torque converter transmissions and makes 116 bhp and up to 280 Nm of torque.

Also Read : New Volkswagen Taigun facelift vs 2026 Renault Duster – Specification Comparison

Price comparison: Powertrain-wise positioning

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Sierra (ex-showroom)

Powertrain Type Volkswagen Taigun Hyundai Creta Tata Sierra Petrol MT ₹ 10.99– ₹ 14.59 lakh ₹ 11.10– ₹ 17.41 lakh ₹ 11.49– ₹ 17.99 lakh Petrol AT ₹ 13.79– ₹ 19.29 lakh (TC/DCT) ₹ 13.94– ₹ 20.05 lakh (IVT/DCT) ₹ 14.49– ₹ 20.99 lakh (DCT/TC) Top-spec Petrol ₹ 18.99– ₹ 19.29 lakh ₹ 19.90– ₹ 20.05 lakh ₹ 17.99– ₹ 20.99 lakh Diesel Not offered ₹ 12.40– ₹ 20.05 lakh ₹ 12.99– ₹ 21.29 lakh

In terms of positioning, Volkswagen keeps the new Taigun lineup relatively streamlined, focusing entirely on turbo-petrol engines with a clear step-up from the 1.0-litre to the 1.5-litre unit for those seeking extra headroom for performance.

Hyundai, on the other hand, offers the widest spread, covering naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel options across multiple transmission choices, allowing buyers to prioritise either efficiency or performance at different price points.

Tata places the Sierra somewhere in between, offering all three engine types but pairing them strategically by reserving the turbo-petrol for higher trims with an automatic, while the diesel spans a broader price band. This results in the Sierra having the widest overall pricing spread, particularly at the top end, while the Creta remains the most versatile and the Taigun the most focused in its approach.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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