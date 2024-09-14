New Volkswagen subcompact SUV teased ahead of debut, will be a Tata Nexon rival

Volkswagen has dropped the teaser for a new subcompact SUV that will be the brand’s new entry-level offering in this space. Think of it as Volkswagen’s rival to the Tata Nexon. However, the upcoming Volkswagen SUV codenamed ‘A0’ has been developed for Latin American markets and will be introduced first in Brazil next year. If launched in India, the upcoming model will be a rival to the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the like.

The upcoming Volkswagen subcompact SUV is expected to be called the ‘Yeh’ and will be based on the MQB A0 platform developed for emerging markets. The same platform also underpins a host of offerings including the new-gen Polo, Nivus SUV and the T-Cross compact SUV sold in the South American market.

While Volkswagen has not announced a subcompact SUV for India yet, Skoda Auto India will be unveiling the Kylaq subcompact SUV for the market soon

New Volkswagen A0 Subcompact SUV

A more Indianised version of the MQB A0 platform (MQB A0 IN) does duty in India and has spawned models like the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, as well as the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. The same MQB A0 IN will also underpin the upcoming Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV.

The upcoming Volkswagen Yeh is expected to be around 4 metres in length with a wheelbase measuring about 2,500 mm. The teaser reveals an evolved design language taking cues from the bigger new-generation Tiguan. The sporty design language comes with a slimmer grille, LED DRLs, and connected taillights with a signature design element. A coupe roofline will be seen on the subcompact SUV as against the upright boxy styling on the Taigun and T-Cross.

More details on the upcoming Volkswagen SUV will be available in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Volkswagen India has not announced plans to bring a subcompact SUV to the market here. It needs to be seen if Volkswagen plans to bring an Indian version of the model to the market at a later date.

