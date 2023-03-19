New Toyota Prius PHEV has a mode that allows napping and chilling while charging

The new Toyota Prius PHEV comes with a unique mode allowing the occupants to nap and chill while the vehicle is being charged at a charging station. Christened as ‘My Room’ mode, this can transform the car's cabin into an extra room for the occupant, claims the Japanese automaker. Besides the new generation Toyota Prius PHEV, Toyota RAV4 Prime and Lexus NX 450h+ too come equipped with this feature.

The auto manufacturer claims that this technology allows the occupants inside the car's cabin to use the vehicle's features when it is parked, and the internal combustion engine is turned off, sourcing energy from the larger battery. Toyota claims this feature lets users enjoy air conditioning and audio systems when the vehicle is plugged into an external power source. This means the occupants can sleep, rest, browse the internet, work or even watch a film in the cabin for several hours or even overnight without turning on the ICE. Also, the system shows if the energy levels deplete faster than charging, meaning that users can balance power consumption and avoid running out of energy.

Toyota previously introduced this technology to the RAV4 Prime, while the luxury car brand under the group's umbrella, Lexus too, introduced this technology to the NX 450h+. This feature is claimed to have made these vehicles perfectly suitable for camping. Also, the feature enables the owners to work remotely from their vehicles. The new generation Toyota Prius PHEV too comes with the same feature.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain onboard the new generation Prius gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 146 hp of peak power. It is combined with a single electric motor fitted to the front axle producing 158 hp power, and a 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery which is mounted under the rear seats. The combined power output is 220 hp, allowing the Prius to sprint 0-96 kmph in 6.6 seconds.

