New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched but what's the competition field like

Toyota Innova Crysta has been the undisputed champion in the MPV segment in the Indian car market for years and years with the Innova Crysta - launched in 2016 - carrying forward the legacy of the vehicle in a stylish form factor. And the recently-launched facelift Innova Crysta doubles down on style and a more feature-packed cabin in a bid to ensure that its rock-hard grip in the segment remains as is irrespective of what the field of play may look like.

In many ways, Innova Crysta plays in a field where it is the only player. The price range of the facelift vehicle is between ₹16.26 lakh and ₹24.33 lakh (ex showroom). It is indeed a wide price range which also has a number of MPVs and even compact SUVs competing for attention on either end of the cost spectrum.

And while Innova Crysta may make a whole lot of sense to buy if its wide price range across GX, VX and ZX grades, here's taking a look at some other MPV options also available which, while may or may not be directly rivaling the Toyota champion, are worthy challengers nonetheless.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6: The Ertiga has been a firm favourite among those looking at buying an MPV but have a limited budget. Limited budget though shouldn't mean compromising on a premium cabin and therefore, XL6 from Maruti Suzuki makes a whole lot of sense for many buyers in the market. Captain's seat in the second row and decent last-row space make this vehicle a solid option while the post-sales network of Maruti is well established. There is a 1.5-litre petrol engine doing the duty inside the XL6. The price structure maxes out at ₹11.51 lakhs (ex showroom).

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo: The Marazzo was launched with a lot of expectations but the MPV from the Indian car maker fell short of expectations. Many feel it does not have a high re-sale value like the Ertiga, XL6 or Innova Crysta - a factor that may be hindering its presence. There is no denying though that this MPV has space on the offer for passengers and is a viable option for even long commutes. If safety is of utmost concern, the Marazzo makes a solid case for itself with a four-star rating in Global NCAP tests. The MPV goes up all the way to around ₹14.70 lakh (ex showroom).

Hector Plus from MG Motors

MG Hector Plus: If you like Hector, there is little reason why you won't also like the Hector Plus. The three-row version of the vehicle has similar dimensions to the two-row version on the outside but that it does offer a premium feel even if that third-row is a bit forced. MG packs its offerings with a whole lot of tech gizmos and the Hector Plus benefits from that. It has a 1.5 litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel unit under the hood. The top-of-the-line Sharp 2.0 diesel variant is priced at around ₹18.70 lakh (ex showroom)

Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival: Carnival has been a show of intent from Kia in the Indian market - a display of its capabilities when it comes to offering a luxurious cabin. It may be quite pricey for an MPV in the Indian market - the vehicle starts at ₹24.95 lakh (ex showroom) - but what you do get in return is opulence. That there is a seven, eight and even a nine seat option only adds to its resume. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is slightly underpowered but gets the job done for most parts.

Gravitas from Tata Motors.

Tata Gravitas (upcoming): Tata Motors is gearing up to drive in Gravitas which is, essentially, a seven-seat version of the Harrier. Now going by the success of the Harrier, this new car could find a whole lot of favour among buyers looking for that extra row of seats. The car was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 and is now likely to be one of the first launches from the Indian car maker in the new year.