Toyota Camry hybrid sedan to launch tomorrow. Price expectations

Toyota Motor is gearing up to launch the new Camry - its most expensive sedan in India - in a new avatar. The Japanese auto giant will drive in the ninth generation version of the premium sedan equipped with hybrid powertrain tomorrow (December 11) at an event to be held in Bengaluru. This is the same Camry hybrid version that was introduced in the global market last year. Ahead of the launch, Toyota has teased what changes the new Camry has undergone.

The Camry hybrid will arrive in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit like its predecessors. Hence, it will get most of the updates the global-spec model received when it was launched in late 2023. The new Camry will come based on the carmaker's TNGA-K platform and will be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Glanza 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Land Cruiser 3346 cc 3346 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.10 Cr Compare UPCOMING Toyota Land Cruiser 250 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Toyota Camry hybrid launch: Exterior changes

The Camry will undergo subtle changes in its design elements on the outside compared to the version currently on sale in India. Toyota has shared a few teaser images and a video which show that the ninth generation Camry hybrid will come with sleeker LED headlights and C-shaped LED DRLs besides a redesigned grille at the front with horizontal slats and a reworked bumper with larger air intakes. At the side, the Camry retains its sloping roofline while the 19-inch alloy wheels will get a new design. At the rear, the Camry will get a new set of wraparound LED taillights.

Toyota Camry hybrid launch: Features expected

Toyota Camry 2025 will offer several added features to its long list in the new generation model. The dashboard will house a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and digital driver display of similar size. The infotainment screen is expected to come with wireless connectivity. The hybrid car will also get a panoramic sunroof, seat ventilation, automatic climate control, wireless charger, premium JBL sound system with nine speakers and more. The Camry is also expected to offer level-2 ADAS technology, a 10-inch Head-Up Display (HuD) and a 360-degree camera among safety features.

Toyota Camry hybrid launch: Engine, transmission, mileage

Under the hood, the new Toyota Camry is likely to be offered with the same 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid unit that currently powers the hybrid car. Mated to an e-CVT gearbox only, the engine is capable of churning out 218 bhp of power and 221 Nm of peak torque. Since the powertrain is unlikely to change, the mileage is also expected to remain similar at a little over 18 kmpl.

Toyota Camry hybrid launch: Price expected

The Camry is currently offered in a single variant priced at ₹46.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect Toyota to increase the price closer to ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom) with new additions of features and other elements. Though the Camry hybrid does not have a direct rival in India, it will compete with the Skoda Superb sedan at its price point.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: