New top-spec BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro trim launched at Rs. 45.50 lakh

BMW India has updated its entry-level sedan, the stylish 2 Series Gran Coupe with the new M Sport Pro variant priced at ₹45.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro is positioned between 220i M Sport and 220d M Sport trims and is only offered with the turbo petrol engine. The new 220i M Sport Pro is about ₹2 lakh more expensive than the 220i M Sport while being on par with the diesel version, in terms of pricing.

With the new top-spec petrol variant, the BMW 220i M Sport Pro gets a boost on the feature front with a head-up display, BMW gesture control, and a 205-watt 10-speaker sound system. The dashboard gets a contrast finish with M-specific Anthracite roof lining, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with black stitching, paddle shifters, and illuminated Boston trim finishers. The cabin also gets the M badging in specific places.

The dual-tone theme is specific to the 2 Series GC M Sport Pro

Power on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro comes from the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The 2 Series M Sport Pro gets features like launch control and a shift-by-wire gear selector that further add to better performance on this variant.

Other features remain standard on the new top-spec BMW 2 Series petrol. This includes the 10.25-inch digital console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW OS 7.0. There’s also 3D navigation, voice control, wireless charging, auto start/stop, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and more. On the safety front, the entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe gets six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS with CBC, DSC, traction control, ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts, TPMS and more. The car rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

BMW claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 14.82 kmpl on the 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol, while the diesel returns 18.64 kmpl on the compact luxury sedan. The 2 Series GC takes on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class in the segment.

