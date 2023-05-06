New top-spec BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro trim launched at Rs. 45.50 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BMW India has updated its entry-level sedan, the stylish 2 Series Gran Coupe with the new M Sport Pro variant priced at ₹45.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro is positioned between 220i M Sport and 220d M Sport trims and is only offered with the turbo petrol engine. The new 220i M Sport Pro is about ₹2 lakh more expensive than the 220i M Sport while being on par with the diesel version, in terms of pricing.
With the new top-spec petrol variant, the BMW 220i M Sport Pro gets a boost on the feature front with a head-up display, BMW gesture control, and a 205-watt 10-speaker sound system. The dashboard gets a contrast finish with M-specific Anthracite roof lining, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with black stitching, paddle shifters, and illuminated Boston trim finishers. The cabin also gets the M badging in specific places.
Also Read : One SUV to rule them all? BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport launched at ₹49 lakh
Power on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro comes from the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The 2 Series M Sport Pro gets features like launch control and a shift-by-wire gear selector that further add to better performance on this variant.
Other features remain standard on the new top-spec BMW 2 Series petrol. This includes the 10.25-inch digital console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW OS 7.0. There’s also 3D navigation, voice control, wireless charging, auto start/stop, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and more. On the safety front, the entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe gets six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS with CBC, DSC, traction control, ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts, TPMS and more. The car rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
BMW claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 14.82 kmpl on the 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol, while the diesel returns 18.64 kmpl on the compact luxury sedan. The 2 Series GC takes on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class in the segment.