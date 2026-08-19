New Skoda Slavia facelift: 5 key things to know about the updated sedan

Skoda Auto India yesterday unveiled the new Slavia facelift, adding updated technology, comfort features and a revised powertrain line-up to its India 2.0 product. The updated sedan will be offered with five variants, including the new Monte Carlo trim, while pre-bookings are now open for ₹15,000. Here are five things you need to know before you make a decision:

1. New design and Monte Carlo trim

The facelifted Slavia receives a revised exterior with new LED headlamps and taillamps, including sequential turn indicators at the rear. The front grille now gets a chrome strip, while redesigned front and rear sections give the sedan a revised appearance. New alloy wheel designs are also part of the update.

Skoda will offer the sedan in Classic, Classic+, Signature, Sportline and Prestige variants. The Monte Carlo trim will join the range at launch itself. Two new exterior colours, Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige, have also been added to the palette.

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2. New eight-speed automatic transmission

One of the biggest mechanical changes is the addition of an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission with the 1.0 TSI engine. Skoda says this makes the Slavia the first sedan in its segment to combine these two technologies.

The 1.0 TSI will also continue with a six-speed manual gearbox. Buyers seeking the more powerful engine can choose the 1.5 TSI with a seven-speed DSG automatic. The 1.5 TSI versions now also get rear disc brakes.

The supplied announcement does not specify revised power or torque outputs, and no new ex-showroom price has been announced in the information provided.

3. More comfort and parking technology

The updated Slavia adds a segment-first rear-seat massage function, expanding the equipment available to passengers. It also gets a 360-degree Area View camera, which Skoda describes as the first such feature on a vehicle developed under its India 2.0 programme.

Park Pilot with front parking sensors is included to assist with low-speed manoeuvring. Inside, the sedan gains a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Selected variants also receive features including an electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, all-LED lighting and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror.

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4. AI-enabled infotainment system

The Slavia's new 10.1-inch infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Its voice assistant uses Google Cloud's Automotive AI Agent and Gemini to provide context-aware assistance.

The system can provide information such as news and trends while allowing occupants to control functions including music, calls and climate settings through voice commands. Skoda has also developed the system to recognise Indian English accents.

5. Five-star safety and ownership package

The updated Slavia retains its 5-star Global NCAP safety credentials for adult and child occupant protection. Six airbags and more than 25 active and passive safety features are standard across the range, while higher variants offer more than 40 safety features.

The sedan will also be sold with Skoda's Super Care package, comprising a standard four-year warranty, four years of roadside assistance and four labour-free services.

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