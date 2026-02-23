New Skoda Kushaq production begins at Chakan plant

Skoda India has started production of the updated Skoda Kushaq at its Chakan plant in Pune. The SUV, which made its world premiere in January 2026, is scheduled to reach customers from March. The company says it has received a strong pre-booking response ahead of deliveries.

The Kushaq continues to be built under the Group’s ‘Make in India, for India and the world’ vision and remains a key part of its India strategy.

Role in company sales

Over the years, the Kushaq has played a significant role in Skoda Auto’s India journey. The SUV has contributed to the Group’s record 117,000 units sold in 2025 and remains an important model in both domestic and export markets.

With production now underway in Pune, the company is preparing to begin deliveries in March as it looks to build on the SUV’s established position in the mid-size segment.

INDIA 2.0 strategy and localisation focus

The Kushaq was the first model developed under the INDIA 2.0 strategy and was designed specifically for Indian driving conditions and customer requirements. The strategy emphasises high localisation levels to help reduce ownership costs and improve service turnaround times.

Manufactured at the Chakan facility near Pune, the SUV has been positioned as a product that combines European driving characteristics with features tailored for Indian buyers.

New features and updates

The updated Kushaq introduces additional features such as a panoramic sunroof, a rear-seat massage function and a new 8-speed automatic transmission option. The company says these changes are based on customer feedback and evolving market expectations. The SUV continues to focus on safety, passenger comfort and driving dynamics.

Andreas Dick, Board Member for Production and Logistics at Skoda Auto a.s., said, "For us, the Kushaq holds a very special place as the first car developed specifically for a market outside Europe and born from true collaboration between India and the Czech Republic. The start of production of the new Kushaq in Pune in such a short span of time highlights how strongly India is integrated into our global manufacturing ecosystem. Kushaq’s continued success underlines how India is not only a key growth market but also an increasingly important production and export base for our global operations."

Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “Listening closely to our customers, we have added several premium features such as a Panoramic Sunroof, rear-seat massage function and a new 8-speed automatic transmission option, making it an even more compelling offering. With the start of production, we reaffirm our long-term commitment to India and to positioning it as a strategic manufacturing hub. We are confident that the new Kushaq will continue to delight customers and increase its fanbase in India."

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, also commented, “This is the start of our product offensive for this year, as we expand our product range in line with evolving customer demands. Alongside our product expansion, we will continue our focus on growing our network, maintaining a service-first approach, and establishing a differentiated brand, reinforcing our strategy of building trust and driving excellence."

