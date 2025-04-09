New Skoda Kodiaq to launch on April 17

Skoda is all-set to launch the new generation of its flagship SUV in India on April 17th. The brand has started releasing teasers through its social media accounts. The SUV was also spotted recently out on the Indian roads and was first showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

What are the specifications of the new Skoda Kodiaq?

The refreshed Kodiaq will be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that generates 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. This powertrain is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and comes with a standard 4x4 drivetrain, providing a blend of power and off-road capability.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq scores 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP. Here are all the safety features it gets

How is the exterior design of the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq like?

The new Kodiaq exemplifies Skoda's current Modern Solid design approach, which amplifies its bold and commanding appearance on the road. Notable exterior updates include an eye-catching butterfly grille, sleeker angular headlights paired with fog lights, and redesigned rear lights that feature a unique light strip spanning the tailgate.

This SUV now measures 4,758 mm in length, reflecting an increase of 61 mm over the prior model. Its width has been slightly decreased to 1,864 mm, while the height has been reduced to 1,659 mm. However, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. Furthermore, the Kodiaq features newly designed alloy wheels, which are offered in sizes from 17 to 20 inches.

Watch: Skoda Kylaq review | Practical, no-nonsense ‘baby Kushaq’ | Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza rival?

What are the safety features of the new Skoda Kodiaq?

The SUV comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that offer features like lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. It is also equipped with up to nine airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control, and hill descent assist, all aimed at improving passenger safety and aiding driving across various terrains.

Also Read : Skoda celebrates silver jubilee in India, clocks highest ever monthly sales

What features does the new Skoda Kodiaq get?

The latest Kodiaq is equipped with an array of advanced features. Notable among these are a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, and a heads-up display. Skoda's innovative Smart Dial setup, which includes three rotary knobs located beneath the infotainment screen, allows for intuitive control of various functions. Other premium features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats with both heating and cooling options, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging capabilities, and multiple USB Type-C ports.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: