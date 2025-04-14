New Skoda Kodiaq fuel economy, colours revealed ahead of April 17 launch

Skoda India is gearing up to launch its new flagship model in the country, the new Skoda Kodiaq SUV. Slated to launch on April 17, the new Skoda Kodiaq will come as the second generation iteration of the premium SUV. It will be launched in India in two variant options, which are - Sportline and L&K.

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq will be available in seven different exterior colour choices - Velvet Red Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, Moon White Metallic, Bronx Gold Metallic and Steel Grey. The entry-level Sportline and top-spec L&K variants will get the exclusive Bronx Gold Metallic and Steel Grey colours.

Powering the new generation Skoda Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which will be mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The SUV will feature a 4x4 drivetrain as standard. The engine will be capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. This means the engine pumps out 14 bhp additional power output over the outgoing Kodiaq. Skoda has also revealed that the new generation Kodiaq will offer a fuel economy of 14.86 kmpl.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Design

The new generation Skoda Kodiaq was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 earlier this year giving us a preview of the Upcoming SUV. The new Kodiaq exemplifies the Czech car manufacturer's contemporary Modern Solid design philosophy. Notable exterior updates include an eye-catching butterfly grille, sleeker angular headlights paired with fog lights, and redesigned rear lights that feature a unique light strip spanning the tailgate.

This second-generation SUV measures 4,758 mm in length, reflecting an increase of 61 mm over the prior model. Its width has been slightly decreased to 1,864 mm, while the height has been reduced to 1,659 mm. However, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. Furthermore, the Kodiaq features newly designed alloy wheels, which are offered in sizes from 17 to 20 inches.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Features

The latest Kodiaq comes equipped with an array of advanced features. Notable among these are a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, and a heads-up display. Skoda's innovative Smart Dial setup, which includes three rotary knobs located beneath the infotainment screen, allows for intuitive control of various functions. Other premium features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats with both heating and cooling options, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging capabilities, and multiple USB Type-C ports.

On the safety front, the new Kodiaq comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that offer features like lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control. It is also equipped with up to nine airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill hold control, and hill descent assist, all aimed at improving passenger safety and aiding driving across various terrains.

