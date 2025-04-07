All-new Skoda Kodiaq teased, India launch imminent. Everything to expect

Skoda has teased the second generation iteration of the Kodiaq SUV on its social media handles, hinting at an imminent launch in the Indian market. The new generation Skoda Kodiaq was officially unveiled in the country at the Auto Expo 2025. Later, the Czech automaker under the Volkswagen Group umbrella discontinued the first-gen Kodiaq from its India portfolio to make space for the new generation SUV. With the SUV teased, it seems the carmaker is gearing up to launch the new Kodiaq in India soon. Expect it to arrive in the dealerships sometime in May this year.

Upon launch, the new generation Skoda Kodiaq, which is a premium SUV, will be locally assembled at the automaker's facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra to achieve competitive pricing. It will join the siblings like Kylaq, Slavia and Kushaq.

Here is a quick look at all the facts about the Upcoming new-generation Skoda Kodiaq.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Everything we know

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will be launched as the flagship car of the brand in India. The new Kodiaq gets a significantly updated design, including revamped and sleeker LED projector headlamps and redesigned bumpers. It will ride on 20-inch new design alloy wheels and there will be rounded wheel arches with black cladding. At rear, there will be C-shaped LED taillights connected by a sleek LED light bar.

Interior of the new Skoda Kodiaq gets a redesigned dual-spoke steering wheel with brand name lettering on it. Also, there is a layered dashboard design that claims to use sustainable materials extensively. The gear shifter gets a stalk behind the steering wheel, enabling more space in the centre console that features the wireless phone charger and a storage space with a retractable lid. Some of the key design elements include a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display and a premium audio system. It will also come with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and heated and ventilated front seats.

For safety, the new Kodiaq will get multiple airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and hill hold assist. It can also get an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which will include features such as automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane assist and parking assist functions.

Powering the new Kodiaq will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT. The engine will be channelling power to all the wheels via an AWD system. It will churn out 201 bhp power and 320 Nm torque. This means the new generation Kodiaq comes more powerful than the outgoing one.

