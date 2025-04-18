New Skoda Kodiaq fuel efficiency revealed

Skoda India has finally launched the new Kodiaq in the Indian market. It is being offered in two variants and a single petrol engine option. Skoda is claiming that the new Kodiaq has a fuel efficiency figure of 14.86 kmpl. First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi, the Skoda Kodiaq will be assembled in India.

What are the variants and prices of the new Skoda Kodiaq?

The newly launched SUV is being offered in two variants, namely the Sportline and the Laurin & Klement. The Laurin & Klement variant is priced at ₹48.69 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Sportling is priced at ₹46.89 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the engine specifications of the new Skoda Kodiaq?

Powering the Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that produces 201 bhp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. This engine offers an increase of 14 bhp compared to the previous Kodiaq model. Power is distributed to all four wheels via a standard 4x4 system, and it features a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. Furthermore, the manufacturer has indicated that the latest generation Kodiaq will achieve a fuel efficiency of 14.86 kmpl.

