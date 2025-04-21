Skoda hopes to strengthen brand presence in India with new Kodiaq SUV

Skoda India hopes to strengthen its brand presence in he country with the all-new Kodiaq . The Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group is confident that the launch of the new generation Skoda Kodiaq will strengthen its brand image in India, especially as the demand for SUVs and crossovers continues to increase both in the country as well as around the world.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Petr Janeba, Director of Skoda Auto India, has said that the automaker has high expectations from the new generation Skoda Kodiaq. He stated that the first-generation Kodiaq marked the beginning of a new era for the company globally. "It was our first seven-seater and our biggest car at the time. The SUV segment is growing globally, and in India, the growth is even faster. The Kodiaq played an important role in shaping Skoda's brand from 2017 till now," he added.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Janeba further said that the first-generation Skoda Kodiaq registered more than 900,000 unit sales worldwide, and more than 10,000 units among them were sold in India. He believes that the new generation Kodiaq comes as a more luxurious model offering better value for money. Janeba also added that the new generation Kodiaq will perform even better in the Indian market. "We expect to sell at least 150 per cent more than what we did with the previous version in India," he added, underlining the company's strong focus on expanding its presence in the Indian SUV segment.

The new generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV comes as a plug-in hybrid with a battery onboard which can autonomously propel the SUV for more than 100 kilometres. The all-new Kodiaq is available in seven different colour choices. “The new Kodiaq is 100 per cent localised and being built here in India. The whole car is assembled here in our Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar factory, which contributes a lot," the Skoda official stated. He also said that Skoda is planning to launch their EV segment in India, which is not possible without a deeply localised EV.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: