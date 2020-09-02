New Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV makes debut as lead vehicle in Tour de France

Following its world premiere in Prague today, the new Skoda Enyaq iV will enjoy the international limelight at the start of the iconic cycling race Tour de France tomorrow. Director Christian Prudhomme will be using the first Skoda model based on the modular electrification toolkit (MEB) as the lead vehicle on the 183-kilometre stage from Gap to Privas.

In the coming weeks, Skoda’s new, all-electric flagship will accompany the cyclists on two more stages and will be equipped with a wide range of specialised technology to ensure the smooth coordination of the race.

The red-painted Enyaq iV has a panoramic glass roof, six antennas, special sirens, a refrigerator and a state-of-the-art communication and a command centre in the rear. This equipment allows information to be transmitted to and from the vehicle, and Christian Prudhomme can also give instructions and organise the traffic in the field of participants from here. He will also maintain contact with the race commissioners and other tour vehicles and exchange information with them regarding the status of the race.

(See pics of the new Skoda Enyaq electric SUV)

In addition, the Enyaq iV has a modified chassis for its use in the Tour de France, making it ideally equipped to meet all the demands of the competition. The body of the vehicle is also customised with the branding of the various companies sponsoring the race.

The Enyaq iV is part of a fleet of up to 250 vehicles that Skoda is providing to the organisation and race management during its 17th engagement as the official main partner of the Tour de France.