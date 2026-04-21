New Renault Triber could receive a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, underbody dual-CNG tanks soon

Renault showcased the automaker's (RGEP) Renault Group Entry Platform recently at an event in Chennai, where the company revealed that it comes as an updated and rebranded version of CMF-A architecture, which currently underpins the OEM's Kwid , Kiger and Triber models in India. The auto company is planning a mid-life update for these cars. All of these three models are likely to launch later this year or early next year and will be based on the RGEP architecture.

Renault Triber has been soldiering on a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine for a long time, which has often been dubbed as underpowered.

Renault announced a major product strategy for its planned growth in India, targeting to achieve 5% market share in the country's passenger vehicle market by 2030. Besides launching new products, a key part of the strategy is to update the existing models. Renault Triber, being a key product and a popular model, is expected to receive major upgrades.

Renault Triber to get new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Renault Triber, since its first launch in India in 2019, has been one of the bestselling models of the French carmaker in India, owing to its three-row seating layout, spaciousness and affordability. The MPV gets a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine, available with a manual gearbox or an AMT unit as an option.

This naturally aspirated engine has been dubbed as not producing adequate power for the MPV, especially when it is fully loaded with occupants and luggage. Addressing that, Renault is expected to give it a power boost with a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The updated version of the Triber is likely to launch later this year, around the festive season.

The new turbo-petrol engine is unlikely to be the turbocharged motor available with the Kiger. Instead, this new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, codenamed HR10, will be derived from the 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine of the new Renault Duster. Capable of churning out 99 bhp peak power and 160 Nm maximum torque, this engine will be available with a manual gearbox and a CVT.

The RGEP architecture is focused on sub-4 metre and sub- ₹ 10 lakh models, and facilitates an underbody dual-CNG tank layout.

Turbo-petrol engine and dual-CNG tank combination to propel Triber

CNG cars have been finding an increasing level of consumer interest across India, amid the high fuel rates and tightening emission norms. Renault has also joined the bandwagon of offering CNG cars. However, the Triber is available with a dealer-retrofitted CNG kit, mated to the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The current CNG kit is available with a manual gearbox only. The auto OEM is likely to offer a factory-fitted CNG version of the MPV, which will pair a dual-CNG tank setup with the new turbocharged petrol engine. This will address two of the biggest consumer demands - more power from a turbo-petrol engine and lower running costs from a CNG powertrain. The upgraded MPV will be based on the RGEP architecture, which facilitates an underbody dual-CNG tank layout.

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