New Renault Kwid spotted without camouflage, gets revamped interior

French automaker Renault is set to introduce an updated Kwid model in the international markets, which was recently spotted undisguised. The latest spy shots provide an indication of how the entry-level hatchback will evolve, with the changes being substantial enough to go beyond a conventional facelift.

Renault’s 2027 Kwid has been spotted undisguised with major exterior, interior and technology upgrades, while retaining its 1.0-litre petrol engine; its India launch remains unlikely amid Renault’s SUV-focused plans

Renault Kwid: Exterior Design

The updated Kwid is expected to feature a new rectangular enclosed grille that takes inspiration from the electric version of the hatchback. The redesigned bumper gets a black element beneath the grille, complemented by silver detailing on the lower section.

The split-headlamp setup has been retained, with the primary lighting units positioned lower on the bumper while the turn indicators sit on either side of the grille. At the rear, Renault appears to have introduced clear-lens tail lamps.

Renault Kwid: Interior And Features

According to the spy shots, the cabin has received a significant overhaul, with the design taking inspiration from Renault’s larger models. The dashboard gets a lower-set central section, while the rotary air-conditioning controls and physical buttons on the centre console have been retained.

2027 Renault Kwid interior spied

One of the biggest upgrades is expected to be the addition of a larger touchscreen infotainment system, potentially measuring around 10 inches. A digital instrument cluster is also expected to be offered. Both features are already available on Renault’s new Duster, indicating a move towards greater technology integration across the brand’s portfolio.

Despite the extensive visual and feature updates, the mechanical package is not expected to change significantly. The 1.0L, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine is likely to continue powering the updated Kwid.

Also Read : Kia Sorento spotted undisguised ahead of Sept 4 launch

Renault Kwid: Will The New Model Come To India?

While the international-specification Kwid looks considerably more modern, its arrival in India remains uncertain. Renault recently introduced a soft update to the hatchback in the Indian market, with a variant lineup of Evolution and Climber.

The Kwid has also witnessed a decline in sales, with just 516 units sold last month. Renault’s immediate focus in India is to expand its SUV portfolio. The Duster hybrid is expected around Diwali 2026, followed by a new seven-seater SUV, slated for mid-2027. A sub-four-metre SUV based on the Bridger platform is also expected around Diwali 2027. Given Renault’s upcoming product pipeline, the extensively updated global Kwid is unlikely to reach India soon.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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