New Renault Duster launched in India; Prices start from 10.29 lakh

Renault Duster has finally made a comeback in the Indian market. The new SUV has finally been launched for a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.29 lakh. This price is with the R-Pass till 31st March. After this, the starting price will increase to ₹10.49 lakh ex-showroom. This is the third generation of the Duster, which marks the nameplate's return after a three-year absence. It is noteworthy that the Indian market never got the second generation of the Duster.

The pre-bookings for the smaller engine of the compact SUV are already open for a token amount of ₹21,000. The deliveries of the turbo petrol engine will start by mid-April, whereas the deliveries of the strong hybrid version are planned around Diwali 2026. In fact, 91% bookings are for the petrol turbo TCe 160 engine. The pre-bookings for the hybrid engine are now closed. The company has already announced that it will offer a seven-year warranty with the Duster.

Renault has also announced that they are reviving Gang of Dusters community with the new Duster.

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New Renault Duster variants

There will be five variants of the Duster on offer. There is Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. Both engines are available in all variants, except the hybrid engine is not available on the base Authentic variant.

New Renault Duster powertrains

The SUV will be offered with multiple powertrain options. The Turbo TCe 160 petrol engine delivers 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed wet clutch DCT.

There is also a 1.8 litre E Tech 160 strong hybrid setup that uses a 1.4 kWh battery pack and an eight-speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) gearbox. Renault claims the hybrid system can run on pure electric power for up to 80 per cent of city driving.

Another option is the TCe 100 petrol engine, which produces 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

New Renault Duster design

The new Duster continues to carry forward the rugged, boxy stance that made the original model popular, but now with a more contemporary design language. The version intended for India gets slightly different styling compared to the global model, including updated headlamps and connected LED tail lamps.

Other notable exterior elements include a sculpted bonnet, a bold front bumper featuring a chunky silver insert, prominent Renault lettering across the grille, muscular wheel arches, roof rails, and a silver-finished insert on the rear bumper that adds to its SUV character.

New Renault Duster cabin and interior

On the inside, the cabin sticks to a practical layout while packing in a much richer set of features. The dashboard design mirrors the SUV’s rugged exterior with a chunky, upright look.

Key highlights include a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Google Assistant. It also offers wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Convenience features extend to a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera, along with a 17-feature ADAS suite. The boot space stands at 700 litres when measured up to the roof.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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