New Renault Duster teased ahead of January 26 debut; What to expect

After a long period of absence, the Renault Duster is coming back to India and will be unveiled in new overalls on Republic Day, January 26, 2026. Slated to be launched as the first model on our shores from the brand’s International Game Plan 2027, the new generation of the SUV has been on sale in the international markets for some time, but is expected to carry some changes when it arrives here. Sold as part of Dacia’s global lineup, the 2026 Duster will reach India with a refreshed design, a tech-rich utilitarian cabin, and multiple potential powertrain options. Here’s a breakdown of everything you can expect from the new Renault Duster:

2026 Renault Duster: Updated design

Renault has teased the new Duster SUV, fuelling speculations about its updated design. The teaser clip remains tightlipped but does reveal the new LED DRLs as well as a part of the rear fascia. Its lighting units up front get slimmer overall while the taillamps are now seemingly connected with a sleek LED light bar that stretches across the tailgate. The SUV is expected to carry the same overall silhouette with exterior cladding all around.

2026 Renault Duster: Cabin and tech

The upcoming Renault Duster will feature a 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen and a 7-inch digital cluster for the driver

The Duster’s utilitarian approach will extend as you step inside the cabin, which features an angular design with sharp lines and contours. The dashboard is equipped with a 10.1-inch central infotainment touchscreen fitted above the Y-shaped AC vents, featuring Android Auto and Apple Carplay, while the driver benefits from a 7-inch digital cluster. There is a wireless charging pad and occupants get further treated to a 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system.

The new Duster will likely bring a broad safety suite, featuring hill-descent control, a stability control system, ISOFIX mounts, and 6 airbags. The India-spec Duster is expected to get an ADAS suite with multiple safety features, such as emergency braking, cruise control, and lane driving aids, among others.

2026 Renault Duster: Engine options

The third-gen Duster comes with three powertrain options globally, with two hybrid units and a bi-fuel option

The third-generation Renault Duster is offered with three powertrain options in global markets, two of which are hybrid. Entry-level models are powered by a 1.0-litre petrol-LPG engine in select regions. There is also a 1.2-litre three-cylinder TCe 130 mild-hybrid engine, which uses a 48V system and a small battery to produce 130 bhp and 230 Nm. This is also the only engine offered with the Duster’s 4x4 setup, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Four-wheel-drive variants additionally get a terrain management system with multiple drive modes, along with 217 mm of ground clearance and improved approach and departure angles for off-road use.

At the top sits a 1.6-litre strong-hybrid powertrain combining a petrol engine with two electric motors, delivering a combined 140 bhp and 205 Nm. Using a 1.2 kWh battery and regenerative braking, Renault claims the system can operate on electric power for a significant portion of urban driving.

