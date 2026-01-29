2026 Renault Duster engine lineup explained: TCe 100, TCe 160 and strong hybrid

The Renault Duster is back in India after a near-four-year hiatus, and it comes in an all-new avatar with upgrades spanning design, tech, and powertrains. This is the third-generation of the SUV and it will arrive on our shores with three petrol engine options. Let’s take a closer look at what the new Duster has to offer under the hood:

Renault Duster: 1.0-litre TCe 100

The Renault Duster’s cabin prioritises practicality, with features such as powered seats, ventilated front seats and a digital cockpit

Kicking off the lineup is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine called the TCe 100. It delivers 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque and is limited to a 6-speed manual. This will be offered as the most affordable powertrain in the range, expected to bring adequate performance and competitive fuel economy figures.

Specification Details Engine type 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol Max power 100 PS Peak torque 160 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Positioning Entry-level Expected availability At launch

Renault Duster: 1.3-litre TCe 160

The new Renault Duster is based on the RGMB platform with 90 per cent parts unique to India

The second option in the range will be the TCe 160, a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a mild hybrid system. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT, and it churns out 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque. We expect this powertrain to be the most popular option out of the entire range.

Specification Details Engine type 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol Electrification Mild-hybrid Max power 163 PS Peak torque 280 Nm Transmission options 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Positioning Mid-range and core variants Expected availability At launch

Renault Duster: Strong hybrid E-Tech 160

The strong hybrid Duster promises high EV-only usage in city driving

The third and final engine option that can be had with the new Renault Duster is the strong hybrid E-Tech 160, made for those who eat kilometres for breakfast. This is based on a 1.8-litre petrol engine that is paired with a 1.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The engine is mated to an 8-speed DHT.

While exact performance figures are not yet detailed, Renault says this power unit can cover 80 per cent of city driving in pure EV mode. More details about this engine will come out at a later date, as the first batch of strong-hybrid Dusters with the E-Tech 160 engine will be available from Diwali 2026.

Specification Details Engine type 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol Hybrid type Strong hybrid with 2 electric motors Battery pack 1.4 kWh Transmission 8-speed DHT EV-only capability Up to 80% city driving (claimed) Combined output To be announced Positioning Long-range, top-spec Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Expected availability From Diwali 2026

