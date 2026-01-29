2026 Renault Duster engine lineup explained: TCe 100, TCe 160 and strong hybrid

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The Renault Duster is back in India after a near-four-year hiatus, and it comes in an all-new avatar with upgrades spanning design, tech, and powertrains. This is the third-generation of the SUV and it will arrive on our shores with three petrol engine options. Let’s take a closer look at what the new Duster has to offer under the hood:
Kicking off the lineup is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine called the TCe 100. It delivers 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque and is limited to a 6-speed manual. This will be offered as the most affordable powertrain in the range, expected to bring adequate performance and competitive fuel economy figures.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine type
|1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol
|Max power
|100 PS
|Peak torque
|160 Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drivetrain
|Front-wheel drive
|Positioning
|Entry-level
|Expected availability
|At launch
The second option in the range will be the TCe 160, a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a mild hybrid system. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT, and it churns out 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque. We expect this powertrain to be the most popular option out of the entire range.
Also Read : Renault says India electric strategy will follow customer demand
|Specification
|Details
|Engine type
|1.3-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol
|Electrification
|Mild-hybrid
|Max power
|163 PS
|Peak torque
|280 Nm
|Transmission options
|6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT
|Drivetrain
|Front-wheel drive
|Positioning
|Mid-range and core variants
|Expected availability
|At launch
The third and final engine option that can be had with the new Renault Duster is the strong hybrid E-Tech 160, made for those who eat kilometres for breakfast. This is based on a 1.8-litre petrol engine that is paired with a 1.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The engine is mated to an 8-speed DHT.
While exact performance figures are not yet detailed, Renault says this power unit can cover 80 per cent of city driving in pure EV mode. More details about this engine will come out at a later date, as the first batch of strong-hybrid Dusters with the E-Tech 160 engine will be available from Diwali 2026.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine type
|1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol
|Hybrid type
|Strong hybrid with 2 electric motors
|Battery pack
|1.4 kWh
|Transmission
|8-speed DHT
|EV-only capability
|Up to 80% city driving (claimed)
|Combined output
|To be announced
|Positioning
|Long-range, top-spec
|Drivetrain
|Front-wheel drive
|Expected availability
|From Diwali 2026
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.