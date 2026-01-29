Copyright © HT Media Limited
2026 Renault Duster engine lineup explained: TCe 100, TCe 160 and strong hybrid

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 29 Jan 2026, 19:30 pm
  • The third-generation Renault Duster will launch in India with three petrol-based powertrain options, including a strong hybrid. Here’s a detailed look at the engines, outputs and transmissions on offer.

The third-generation Renault Duster has made its return to India with updated styling, a revised interior and multiple petrol powertrain options.
The Renault Duster is back in India after a near-four-year hiatus, and it comes in an all-new avatar with upgrades spanning design, tech, and powertrains. This is the third-generation of the SUV and it will arrive on our shores with three petrol engine options. Let’s take a closer look at what the new Duster has to offer under the hood:

Renault Duster: 1.0-litre TCe 100

The Renault Duster’s cabin prioritises practicality, with features such as powered seats, ventilated front seats and a digital cockpit

Kicking off the lineup is the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine called the TCe 100. It delivers 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque and is limited to a 6-speed manual. This will be offered as the most affordable powertrain in the range, expected to bring adequate performance and competitive fuel economy figures.

SpecificationDetails
Engine type1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol
Max power100 PS
Peak torque160 Nm
Transmission6-speed manual
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive
PositioningEntry-level
Expected availabilityAt launch

Renault Duster: 1.3-litre TCe 160

The new Renault Duster is based on the RGMB platform with 90 per cent parts unique to India

The second option in the range will be the TCe 160, a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a mild hybrid system. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT, and it churns out 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque. We expect this powertrain to be the most popular option out of the entire range.

Also Read : Renault says India electric strategy will follow customer demand

SpecificationDetails
Engine type1.3-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol
ElectrificationMild-hybrid
Max power163 PS
Peak torque280 Nm
Transmission options6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive
PositioningMid-range and core variants
Expected availabilityAt launch

Renault Duster: Strong hybrid E-Tech 160

The strong hybrid Duster promises high EV-only usage in city driving

The third and final engine option that can be had with the new Renault Duster is the strong hybrid E-Tech 160, made for those who eat kilometres for breakfast. This is based on a 1.8-litre petrol engine that is paired with a 1.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors. The engine is mated to an 8-speed DHT.

While exact performance figures are not yet detailed, Renault says this power unit can cover 80 per cent of city driving in pure EV mode. More details about this engine will come out at a later date, as the first batch of strong-hybrid Dusters with the E-Tech 160 engine will be available from Diwali 2026.

SpecificationDetails
Engine type1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol
Hybrid typeStrong hybrid with 2 electric motors
Battery pack1.4 kWh
Transmission8-speed DHT
EV-only capabilityUp to 80% city driving (claimed)
Combined outputTo be announced
PositioningLong-range, top-spec
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive
Expected availabilityFrom Diwali 2026

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2026, 13:22 pm IST
