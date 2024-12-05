New Nissan Magnite receives a price hike as introductory prices end

Nissan Motor India recently launched the facelifted version of the Magnite in the Indian market at an introductory price of ₹5.99 lakh ex-showroom which was applicable for the first 10,000 customers. Interestingly, the pre-facelifted version of the Magnite also had the same ex-showroom starting price. However, now the introductory pricing is ending and the prices of the Magnite facelift will be increased by 2 per cent.

Nissan Magnite facelift is offered in six variants now. The 2024 Nissan Magnite gets cosmetic changes and feature additions rather than a complete red

What are the variants of the Nissan Magnite facelift?

For 2024, Nissan has updated its variants for the 2024 Magnite. It will now be sold in six variants - Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan X-Trail 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 49.92 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Leaf ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mercedes-Benz GLA 1950 cc 1950 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 50.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW X1 1995 cc 1995 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 49.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

What are the specifications of the Nissan Magnite facelift?

The 2024 Nissan Magnite has not received any mechanical changes. It offers a choice between two petrol engines: a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbocharged variant can be combined with either a five-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In contrast, the naturally aspirated engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The turbocharged three-cylinder engine generates 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, while the three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine delivers 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.

(Read more: Nissan to bring 5 new cars to India. Check details)

What are the safety features of the Nissan Magnite facelift?

Nissan has equipped the 2024 Magnite with six airbags as standard, in addition to a high-speed alert system, ISOFIX child seat anchors, an emergency stop signal, a reinforced body structure, and Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) alongside Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Furthermore, the Magnite now includes a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and Hydraulic Brake Assist.

(Read more: Nissan bets big on Magnite facelift to kickstart its turnaround journey)

What are the changes that come with the Nissan Magnite facelift?

The updated Magnite features a redesigned front bumper and a new front grille, enhancing its aggressive appearance compared to its predecessor. The sub-compact SUV continues to showcase its signature boomerang-style daytime running lights (DRLs) positioned on the lower section of the bumper. Additionally, the LED headlights have been upgraded to an automatic function and now include a bi-functional projector.

On the side, the 2024 Nissan Magnite largely mirrors the previous model; however, it is now equipped with a fresh set of 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the vehicle boasts updated tail lamps with unique detailing and a smoked effect. Furthermore, the rear bumper has been reimagined for this new iteration.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: