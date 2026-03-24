New Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will be the most radical yet

Mercedes-AMG has been feeding us breadcrumbs about the GT Track Sport concept since it first broke cover in a July 2026 teaser, and now, we finally know what it’s for. Affalterbach has confirmed that the supercar prototype will expand the GT family with two new models. This includes the next-generation AMG GT3 race car, as well as its street-legal derivative for homologation, the all-new AMG GT Black Series.

The new models seem so identical that they nearly blur the lines between the notions of track-focused and road-going. While the concept was draped in both yellow-green and red accents, the new Mercedes-AMG GT3 gets red accents on its camouflage (which will now represent all of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport). The upcoming Black Series features yellow-green accents exclusively to set itself apart.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

The upcoming AMG GT Black Series will be a road-legal homologation special with extreme aero and V8 power

Touted as the “most extreme Black Series ever", the road-legal homologation special looks no slouch compared to the upcoming race car. Complete with an aggressive front lip with cannards, centre-locking wheels, side-exit exhausts, and the massive swan-neck rear wing that looks a little too good to be legal, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series brings motorsports DNA to public roads with little dilution. It will likely retain a 2-seater configuration to lock horns directly with the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, while the AMG GT3 continues the fight against the 911 GT3 R on the circuit.

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V8 powerplant in the cards

Both models are expected to feature a high-performance V8 engine setup

The 2021 AMG GT Black Series pushed an absurd 720 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, giving the new model really large shoes to fill. This should not be too far-fetched; while Mercedes-AMG remains tight-lipped about powertrain details, the upcoming AMG GT Black Series and GT3 duo are expected to derive power from the new V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft. Electrification is not expected, and as such, the new models will be lighter and more agile without the extra complications.

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