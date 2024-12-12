New Maruti Swift joins actor Shraddha Kapoor’s garage alongside her Lamborghini

One of the most popular stars in the Indian film industry, Shraddha Kapoor is known for her movies and her insane social media platform but the actor is also known for her unusual choices, especially when it comes to cars. While most of her contemporaries have been opting for ‘luxobarge’ like the Range Rover or Mercedes-Benz GLS, the Stree 2 actor recently brought home a hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Swift. What’s more interesting is that the humble Swift joins the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in Kapoor’s garage.

Shraddha Kapoor's New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Shraddha Kapoor has opted for the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift in the mid-spec VXI (O) variant in the AMT guise. While the Swift is easily the most popular hatchback in the country, celebrities usually shy away from being seen in a “mass-market" vehicle, making this an exception. It’s also noteworthy to mention that the new-gen Swift finished in white replaces the older-gen version that was a part of the actor’s home.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 3.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth ₹4 crore

The new Swift is not only more practical for Indian roads compared to the Lamborghini but certainly more fuel efficient as well. Not to forget, the car is more unassuming to move around in on public roads, something that will come handy for the star, considering her last release generated nearly ₹600 crore at the worldwide box office, according to reports.

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: What’s Special

The mid-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift VXI (O) covers all the bases even if it doesn’t get the niceties of the top-spec model. The variant comes equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual air conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, power windows, and keyless entry. The hatchback also comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ESC.

Power on the new Swift comes from the new 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 81 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed AMT, in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission. Maruti also offers the Swift with a CNG option, albeit only in the manual guise. The mid-spec Swift VXI (O) AMT is priced at ₹8.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shraddha Kapoor has owned several cars over the years including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes-Benz ML250, Mercedes-Benz GLA (previous-gen) and more. The Swift and Huracan Tecnica make up for interesting choices, especially considering the actor has been seen driving her cars time and again. The perfect two-car garage then? It just may be the case.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: