New Maruti Suzuki SUV live launch and latest updates: Victoris or Escudo?

Maruti Suzuki is all geared up to introduce its new compact SUV in India on September 3, 2025. The new SUV is expected to be christened either Maruti Suzuki Escudo or Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Upon launch, this new SUV will slot between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which are two of the leading revenue churners for the automaker in the Indian maket.

Suzuki’s new Global C platform will underpin the new Maruti Suzuki SUV. It is expected to come packing a wider range of features compared to the Grand Vitara at a more affordable price and will be retailed via Maruti Suzuki’s Arena outlets, which target the mass segment. With this, the automaker aims to further consolidate its position in the Indian passenger vehicle market, capitalising on the maddening demands for the utility vehicles.