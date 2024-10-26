HT Auto
New Maruti Suzuki Dzire to launch on November 11

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2024, 09:09 AM
Since its launch back in 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire which later became the Dzire, has been a successful contender in the compact sedan market
Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift leak
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the facelift version of the Dzire sub-compact sedan this festive season. This is the first time that the carmaker has updated India's best-selling sedan since 2016. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Anurag Choudhary)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift leak
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the facelift version of the Dzire sub-compact sedan this festive season. This is the first time that the carmaker has updated India's best-selling sedan since 2016. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Anurag Choudhary)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is all set to finally launch the new-generation Dzire on November 1. It will share a few of the underpinnings with the Swift but this time it would look quite different from it. The brand will also offer more features with the Dzire than they offer with the Swift.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Exterior

Based on the latest spy images, the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to feature a more assertive design aesthetic. It will include a larger grille adorned with several horizontal chrome slats, updated LED headlamps equipped with daytime running lights (DRLs), and fog lights. Additionally, the compact sedan will be fitted with a new set of alloy wheels, a redesigned rear section featuring LED taillights, and a shark-fin antenna.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Powertrain

The next iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to utilize the same platform as the newly released Swift hatchback. Consequently, this subcompact sedan will become the second vehicle to incorporate the 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine. In the Swift, this engine produces 80 bhp and 112 Nm of maximum torque, and comparable performance is anticipated for the Dzire. Available transmission options will consist of a 5-speed manual and an AMT variant. There would also be a CNG powertrain on offer.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2024, 08:45 AM IST

