New Mahindra Bolero Neo spotted ahead of launch

Mahindra is set to introduce a completely revamped version of the Bolero Neo , with the new-generation SUV making its debut on August 15. Fresh spy shots of a heavily camouflaged prototype have revealed that this is far more than a mild facelift.

From the images, it’s clear the updated Bolero Neo will retain a boxy stance. Up front, the test model sports circular headlamps, while the rear carries vertical tail lamps—likely placeholders and not the final production units. A place for tailgate-mounted, full-size spare wheel is also visible, along with flush-fitting door handles for a cleaner look.

The grille features Mahindra’s signature vertical slats with the brand logo at the centre, while the side profile evokes shades of the Land Rover Defender, thanks to its flat body panels and squared-off wheel arches. Alloy wheels are visible on the test mule, along with a side step that could help in accessing the roof. Interestingly, its proportions appear close to the Thar Roxx, and the spotted test vehicle was reportedly trailing one during the sighting.

Inside, the SUV is expected to be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, multiple USB charging ports, automatic climate control, and cruise control.

On the safety front, the list could include traction control, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, six airbags, and of course, cruise control.

Built on Mahindra’s New Flexible Architecture

The next-gen Bolero Neo will be underpinned by Mahindra’s latest New Flexible Architecture (NFA), a modern monocoque platform aimed at reducing weight while also being adaptable for hybrid and electric powertrains.

Mahindra has set a production target of 1.2 lakh vehicles based on the NFA platform, with manufacturing to take place at its Chakan facility. By offering multiple powertrain configurations, the company plans to meet the upcoming CAFE 3 fuel efficiency regulations that will come into effect in 2027.

