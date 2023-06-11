Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: New Lexus Gx Is A V6 Monster, Could Give Land Rover Defender A Run For Money

In pics: Lexus GX is a V6 monster with a boxy butch look and mammoth power

New Lexus GX looks sharper and bolder than its predecessor and is based on a platform that could underpin new electric vehicles from the brand.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM
Follow us on:
1/6 The third-generation Lexus GX has broken cover showing a competent luxury SUV that gets a butch look, paired with modern styling elements.
2/6 The new Lexus GX looks boxy and has an upright boot design and crisp geometrical proportions. The connected LED taillights and sleek LED headlamps give it a touch of modernity. Overall, the new GX delivers an off-roader vibe with a neo-retro appeal.
3/6 The new Lexus GX's cabin too features a revamped look with sharper and more modern layout, featuring a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver display at instrument cluster. It's all-black theme enhances the luxurious and sporty vibe.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Lexus Lc 500h
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lexus Nx
₹64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Lexus Lm
₹1.2 Cr *Expected Price
View Details
DISCONTINUED
Lexus Rx [2017-2023]
₹1.04 - 1.05 Cr**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Lexus Ls
₹1.91 - 2.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/6 Lexus GX is based on a body-on-frame chassis and draws power from a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. There is a 2.4-litre turbocharged hybrid engine on offer as well and both the engines come paired with 4WD tech.
5/6 Making the SUV a highly capable off-roader is a full-time 4WD with low-range gearbox and multi-terrain select mode. The controls for this are housed in the centre console, right ahead of the drive selector, with switches to lock the differentials. The new GX gets special seats that minimise the head toss while driving off the road, while the all-terrain tyres improve the driving performance.
6/6 The most obvious rival for the new GX is the Land Rover Defender, which also combines off-road ability with luxury and everyday usability. However, it is to be seen if the new Lexus GX can match the Land Rover Defender's on-road dynamics while still maintaining its legendary off-road ability.
First Published Date: 11 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus GX luxury car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS