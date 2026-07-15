New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at 66.10 Lakh

Lexus India has launched the updated ES 350h luxury sedan at a starting price of ₹66.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed hybrid sedan receives subtle styling revisions, an upgraded cabin with new technology and safety features, while retaining its self-charging hybrid powertrain. The latest update aims to keep the ES competitive against rivals such as the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6.