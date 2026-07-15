New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at ₹66.10 Lakh
- Lexus India has launched the updated ES 350h luxury sedan starting at ₹66.10 lakh.
Lexus India has launched the updated ES 350h luxury sedan at a starting price of ₹66.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed hybrid sedan receives subtle styling revisions, an upgraded cabin with new technology and safety features, while retaining its self-charging hybrid powertrain. The latest update aims to keep the ES competitive against rivals such as the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6.
Prices
The Lexus ES 350h is available in two variants:
Exquisite: ₹66.10 lakh
Luxury: ₹71.10 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom.
Rivals
The Lexus ES 350h occupies the premium executive sedan space and competes with the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6. While its German rivals offer petrol and diesel powertrains, the ES differentiates itself with its self-charging hybrid setup, prioritising refinement, comfort and lower running costs.
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