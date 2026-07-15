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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Lexus Es 350h Launched In India At 66.10 Lakh

New Lexus ES 350h launched in India at 66.10 Lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2026, 15:27 pm
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  • Lexus India has launched the updated ES 350h luxury sedan starting at 66.10 lakh.

Lexus ES 350h Hybrid
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.
Lexus ES 350h Hybrid
Lexus ES 350h is powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine.
Lexus ES
EMI starting at just
₹1,17,700/ month
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Lexus India has launched the updated ES 350h luxury sedan at a starting price of 66.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed hybrid sedan receives subtle styling revisions, an upgraded cabin with new technology and safety features, while retaining its self-charging hybrid powertrain. The latest update aims to keep the ES competitive against rivals such as the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6.

Prices

The Lexus ES 350h is available in two variants:

Exquisite: 66.10 lakh

Luxury: 71.10 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom.

Rivals

The Lexus ES 350h occupies the premium executive sedan space and competes with the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6. While its German rivals offer petrol and diesel powertrains, the ES differentiates itself with its self-charging hybrid setup, prioritising refinement, comfort and lower running costs.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2026, 15:27 pm IST

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