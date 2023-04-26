HT Auto
New Land Rover Defender 130 Outbound introduced for adventure lovers

Land Rover has enhanced its Defender lineup with the introduction of the new Defender 130 Outbound alongside 500PS Defender 130 V8 as well as a new heritage-inspired County Exterior Pack for Defender 110. With these additions to the Defender brand, the company is offering more choice to its customers, particularly those who love to go on off-road adventures.

| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 14:42 PM
The Defender 130 Outbound gets more load carrying space with a five-seat configuration.
The Defender 130 Outbound gets more load carrying space with a five-seat configuration. The interior of the model is designed in a way that it allows owners to explore all terrains in comfort with space enough to accommodate everything that is required during adventure or camping journeys. It comes with up to 2,516 litres of boot space and a near flat loadspace floor that accomodates all kinds of luggage.

The exterior design and colour scheme makes the model stand out from the rest. It gets a Shadow Atlas Matte finish on the bumpers and grille insert while side vents are finished in Anthracite. The colour palette of the vehicle is made up of Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey and Eiger Grey while its body-coloured rear signature panels and D-pillar finishers enhance the exterior looks. Those who require scratch resistance to protect the paint on the beaten track, the Satin Protective Film is available.

The model gets two options for the wheels - 20-inch wheels finished in Gloss Black and 22-inch wheels finished in Shadow Atlas Matte.

For the interior, clients can choose from full Windsor leather or durable Resist fabric, as per their needs. Both the interior options are finished in Ebony, with an Ebony Morzine headliner, Robustec veneer and Defender’s signature cross-car beam in Satin Black Powder Coat Brushed finish.

To protect the bumper of the vehicle when loading heavy equipment such as bikes or suitcases, a durable rubber floor matting is available. The model has additional storage areas to store smaller things out of sight.

The model is available with P400 petrol and D300 diesel Ingenium power, both featuring Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for optimum performance and efficiency.

