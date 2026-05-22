New Jeep SUV to be based on Tata platform, slated for 2028 arrival

Multinational automobile conglomerate, the Stellantis Group, recently announced its future roadmap for Jeep in India. At its 2026 Investor Day, the Stellantis Group announced its future roadmap for the brands under its umbrella. Additionally, the conglomerate stated that Jeep will launch a new SUV, which will be based on Tata’s platform through its joint venture (JV) with the latter. It is further expected that the new SUV will be exported to approximately 50 countries. Not only that, but the Stellantis Group has positioned India to be a major manufacturing and export hub for its new energy vehicles.

At its 2026 Investor Day, Stellantis announced a future roadmap featuring a new Jeep SUV built on Tata's modular platform via their joint venture, positioning India as a major global manufacturing and export hub.

Stellantis-Tata JV: New SUV

While the conglomerate has not revealed which platform will underpin the new Jeep SUV, it is expected that the ARGOS platform underpinning the Tata Sierra might be adopted. The increasing popularity of compact SUVs in global markets, including India, might influence the decision, along with the platform's modularity, which can accommodate internal combustion engines as well as electric motors, making it future-ready. In addition to that, the ARGOS platform supports all-wheel drive (AWD), an aspect which is crucial for the American automaker.

The Stellantis Group highlighted in its presentation that it intends to leverage manufacturing technology and sourcing synergies through its existing JV with Tata for the Indian market as well as for export. Last year, Tata Motors acquired the license to produce and further develop Fiat’s 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine powering the Harrier and Safari, along with the Jeep Compass and Meridian. The engine is produced at the Ranjangaon facility, which falls under the Stellantis-Tata JV.

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Tata has received the right to develop the engine further while giving the Indian automaker independent control over the engine’s use, design changes and upgrades. However, the Steallantis Group still holds the intellectual property rights to the engine. The automobile conglomerate, earlier this year, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) stating that their aim is to explore local and global manufacturing, engineering and supply chain. Not only that, but the signing of the MoU marked 20 years of their joint venture.

Stellantis Group’s India Portfolio

The Stellantis Group currently operates in India through Jeep and Citroen. The former boasts a four-product portfolio, including Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, whereas the latter boasts a five-product portfolio, including C3X, AircrossX, Basalt X, eC3 and C5 Aircross.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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