The Jaguar F-Type was given a major overhaul just last year and now the company has revealed the P450 variant of its popular supercar with a fire-breathing 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. The car delivers 438 bhp of maximum power and 580 Nm of peak torque in the latest variant, while its output stands at 567 bhp in the sportier R variant.

The supercar gets electronically controlled active differential as standard. As per official claims, the car attains triple-digit speeds in just 4.4 seconds and is capable of attaining a maximum speed of 285 kmph. The sportier R variant sprints across the 0-100 kmph line in 3.5 seconds and attains a top speed of 299 kmph (electronically restricted).