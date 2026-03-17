New Hyundai Verna starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon

Hyundai Motor India Limited recently launched the updated version of the Verna in the Indian market. Now, the sedan has started arriving at the authorised dealerships, which means that we can expect the deliveries to begin soon.

What is the price of the new Hyundai Verna?

The prices of the new Verna start at ₹10.98 lakh and go up to ₹18.25 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the engine and gearbox options of the new Hyundai Verna?

The Verna is offered with two petrol engine choices.

The first is a 1.5 litre MPi petrol motor, which can be paired with either a 6 speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission.

Customers can also choose the more powerful 1.5 litre turbo GDi petrol engine that delivers 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. This engine is available with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic.

Additional features such as drive modes, paddle shifters and the idle stop and go system further enhance the driving experience. Hyundai is not offering the 1.5-litre diesel engine with the Verna.

What are the exterior updates of the new Hyundai Verna?

The updated Verna brings a few styling revisions that lend it a sharper and more modern look. Highlights include a black chrome radiator grille, dual LED projector headlamps, and revised front and rear bumpers.

It also rides on new 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. In terms of size, the Verna continues to be among the larger sedans in its class, measuring 4,565 mm in length, with a 2,670 mm wheelbase and a width of 1,765 mm. These dimensions contribute to a roomy and comfortable cabin.

What are the interior and feature updates of the new Hyundai Verna?

Inside the cabin, the updated Verna receives a number of enhancements aimed at improving comfort and convenience. These include a new D-cut steering wheel and leatherette seat upholstery.

The driver's seat now gets 8 way electric adjustment with a memory function and welcome retract feature. The passenger seat offers 4-way electric adjustment along with a walk in device.

Other additions include a rear window sunshade and a smart trunk system, while the sedan continues to offer a boot capacity of 528 litres.

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