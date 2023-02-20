HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Hyundai Verna Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch, Offers Glimpse Of Interior

New Hyundai Verna spotted testing ahead of launch, offers glimpse of interior

Hyundai Motor is all set to drive in the new Verna sedan in a month from now. The carmaker will take the covers off the sixth generation Verna on March 21 and will hit the roads almost around the same time when the new generation Honda City, one of its arch rivals, will also be launched. Ahead of the launch, the new Verna has been spotted testing on roads a number of times. A recent such spyshot video offers a glimpse inside the new Verna, which is expected to come with several changes.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2023, 09:35 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The upcoming new generation version of the Hyundai Verna sedan was recently spotted testing ahead of its launch next month. (Spyshot courtesy: Twitter/@Vinuchakravart8)
The upcoming new generation version of the Hyundai Verna sedan was recently spotted testing ahead of its launch next month. (Spyshot courtesy: Twitter/@Vinuchakravart8)
The upcoming new generation version of the Hyundai Verna sedan was recently spotted testing ahead of its launch next month. (Spyshot courtesy: Twitter/@Vinuchakravart8)
The upcoming new generation version of the Hyundai Verna sedan was recently spotted testing ahead of its launch next month. (Spyshot courtesy: Twitter/@Vinuchakravart8)

Hyundai Verna 2023 is already up for bookings. One can book the new Verna for 25,000 at Hyundai dealerships or through the carmaker's official website. Verna will renew rivalry with the upcoming sixth generation Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

The spyshot video shows the new Verna, equipped with a sunroof and wrapped in camouflage, testing on roads. A brief glimpse inside will reveal the new touchscreen infotainment system. Hyundai is likely to upgrade the old unit with a dual-screen setup. It is expected to offer a digital driver display besides a larger infotainment screen than the one offered inside the existing model.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Hyundai will offer the new Verna in four variants which includes the EX, S, SX and top-of-the-line SX(O). The compact sedan will come with a choice of seven monotone colours and two dual-tone colour options. Among the new colour choices are Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), and Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

Hyundai has already teased the exterior of the new Verna, which suggest several changes. These include an updated front face with parametric grille, new LED headlight and taillight units, an LED DRL bar that connects the headlight units and a similar LED lightbar at the rear.

Under the hood, Hyundai will offer the new Verna with a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine which will replace the 1.0-litre turbo unit. Mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the engine is expected to generate 158 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. Hyundai will also carry forward the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that is currently available on several Hyundai vehicles. It can churn out 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2023, 09:35 AM IST
TAGS: Verna Hyunda Motor
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Leaked! Honda City 2023 new looks revealed
Leaked! Honda City 2023 new looks revealed
Yamaha launches 2023 lineup of its 125 cc scooter range. Check details
Yamaha launches 2023 lineup of its 125 cc scooter range. Check details
Audi bids adieu to this sportscar with TT Final Edition. Details here
Audi bids adieu to this sportscar with TT Final Edition. Details here
The big highlights of Kia EV6 electric car
The big highlights of Kia EV6 electric car
Driving on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway? Check if your vehicle is allowed to ply
Driving on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway? Check if your vehicle is allowed to ply

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city