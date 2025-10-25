New Hyundai Venue vs Old Hyundai Venue: Uncover all the features…

Hyundai India has revealed the much-awaited second-generation Venue ahead of its official price announcement on November 4. The compact SUV now wears a bolder, more global look and gets a complete interior overhaul, though its engine options remain unchanged. Here’s how it stacks up against the outgoing model.

What’s new in the design?

The new Hyundai Venue retains the familiar silhouette of its predecessor but swaps out the soft, rounded edges for a more upright, muscular design inspired by Hyundai’s latest global SUVs. A full-width LED light bar now runs across the bonnet line, connecting redesigned quad LED headlamps positioned at the edges.

The front grille has grown wider with a chunkier pattern and a silver-accented bumper. From the side, the SUV looks more rugged with squared-off wheel arches, new 16-inch alloys, and thicker cladding along the sills.

At the rear, the Hyundai logo now sits above a connected LED light strip that links block-pattern taillamps. A reshaped bumper with sportier detailing completes the Venue’s redesigned profile.

How much bigger is the new Venue?

The latest generation is noticeably larger than before, offering better proportions and more cabin space. Here’s how the numbers compare:

Dimension Old Venue New Venue Difference Height 1,617 mm 1,665 mm +48 mm Width 1,770 mm 1,800 mm +30 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm 2,520 mm +20 mm

The Venue also gains a new rear quarter glass section and a higher stance, giving it a more confident road presence.

How has the interior evolved?

Inside, the Venue’s transformation is even more striking. The new cabin design is flatter and more tech-focused, centred around a single curved glass panel that integrates two 12.3-inch displays, one for the infotainment system and another for the digital instrument cluster.

The dashboard and air vents have been redesigned, with the old circular vents replaced by slim, horizontal units. Hyundai has also added a new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with backlit elements inspired by its electric vehicles. The climate control system now features a touch-based interface, replacing rotary knobs, which adds to its modern aesthetic.

What new features does it get?

Hyundai has loaded the second-generation Venue with several comfort and tech upgrades. The rear seats now get a two-step recline function, along with sunshades for the windows. A slightly longer wheelbase has translated into marginally better legroom, and the wider rear doors make ingress and egress easier.

The centre console has been redesigned to accommodate new controls for ventilated seats, drive and traction modes, and an electronic parking brake, all firsts for the Venue. The model also gains front parking sensors and ambient lighting around the dashboard and console area.

Are there any changes to the engine options?

No. Hyundai has carried forward the same powertrain lineup from the outgoing model. The 2026 Venue continues to offer three engine choices:

1.2-litre petrol (manual)

1.0-litre turbo-petrol (with iMT or DCT options)

1.5-litre diesel (manual and automatic)

This means that performance figures remain familiar, although Hyundai might have made minor tweaks.

What about the variants and launch timeline?

Hyundai has revised the variant structure for the new Venue. The petrol version will be offered in seven trims, HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX8, and HX10, while the diesel will come in four trims: HX2, HX5, HX7, and HX10.

Bookings are expected to open soon, with prices to be revealed on November 4, followed by deliveries later this year.

