New Hyundai Venue N-Line revealed ahead of launch, bookings opened at 25,000

Hyundai has officially unveiled the new Venue N-Line in India, ahead of its launch on November 4, 2025. With bookings now open for ₹25,000, the sporty compact SUV is positioned as a performance-centric upgrade over the regular Venue, offering buyers a more dynamic design, powerful turbo-petrol setup, and advanced driver-assistance features.
Targeted at young enthusiasts, the Venue N-Line brings visual enhancements, sport-tuned elements, and new technology additions as Hyundai strengthens its N-Line portfolio in the country.
The refreshed Venue N-Line gets distinctive styling changes, including exclusive bumpers, a dark chrome grille, dual-tone body options, red exterior accents, and larger 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding. Twin exhaust tips, red brake callipers, and an N-Line spoiler further underline its sporty intent.
Inside, the cabin features a black-and-red theme with N-branded leather seats, metal pedals, a bespoke steering wheel, and ambient lighting, showcasing its performance-inspired personality.
Hyundai continues with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm. Both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox options are offered. Paddle shifters, drive modes, and traction control enhance the driving experience, while the twin-tip exhaust promises a sportier sound profile.
|Parameter
|Details
|Engine
|1.0-litre Kappa Turbo-GDi petrol
|Max Power
|118 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
|Max Torque
|172 Nm @ 1,500–4,000 rpm
|Transmission options
|6-speed Manual / 7-speed DCT
The Venue N-Line packs premium tech updates, including:
Safety tech sees a major upgrade with Level-2 ADAS supporting 21 functions, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, TPMS, and over 40 standard safety features. The SUV also features a heavily reinforced body for improved crash safety.
The Venue N-Line comes in two variants, N6 (MT/DCT) and N10 (DCT). Buyers can choose from five monotone colours, including Atlas White, Dragon Red, Hazel Blue, and Abyss Black and and three dual-tone colours, namely Atlas white with abyss black roof, Hazel Blue with abyss black roof and Dragon Red with abyss black roof.
The new Venue N-Line goes on sale on November 4, 2025, with bookings already underway at Hyundai dealerships and through the brand’s online platform.
Hyundai continues to expand its N-Line strategy in India, building appeal among enthusiasts seeking a more engaging compact SUV without stepping into a fully-fledged performance segment. With competitors increasingly offering sport-styled variants, the Venue N-Line helps Hyundai strengthen its position in this growing niche.
