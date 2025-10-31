New Hyundai Venue N-Line revealed ahead of launch, bookings opened at 25,000

Hyundai has officially unveiled the new Venue N-Line in India, ahead of its launch on November 4, 2025. With bookings now open for ₹25,000, the sporty compact SUV is positioned as a performance-centric upgrade over the regular Venue, offering buyers a more dynamic design, powerful turbo-petrol setup, and advanced driver-assistance features.

Targeted at young enthusiasts, the Venue N-Line brings visual enhancements, sport-tuned elements, and new technology additions as Hyundai strengthens its N-Line portfolio in the country.

What does the new Hyundai Venue N-Line get?

The refreshed Venue N-Line gets distinctive styling changes, including exclusive bumpers, a dark chrome grille, dual-tone body options, red exterior accents, and larger 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding. Twin exhaust tips, red brake callipers, and an N-Line spoiler further underline its sporty intent.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Venue N Line 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen Aircross X 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault Bigster 1299 cc 1299 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.28 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.32 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Inside, the cabin features a black-and-red theme with N-branded leather seats, metal pedals, a bespoke steering wheel, and ambient lighting, showcasing its performance-inspired personality.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric

What powers the new Venue N-Line?

Hyundai continues with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm. Both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox options are offered. Paddle shifters, drive modes, and traction control enhance the driving experience, while the twin-tip exhaust promises a sportier sound profile.

Hyundai Venue N-Line specifications

Parameter Details Engine 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo-GDi petrol Max Power 118 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Max Torque 172 Nm @ 1,500–4,000 rpm Transmission options 6-speed Manual / 7-speed DCT

What features does the new Hyundai Venue N-Line get?

The Venue N-Line packs premium tech updates, including:

12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Bose 8-speaker audio system

Surround-view and blind-view monitoring

OTA updates for multiple vehicle systems

Smart aroma diffuser

Safety tech sees a major upgrade with Level-2 ADAS supporting 21 functions, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, TPMS, and over 40 standard safety features. The SUV also features a heavily reinforced body for improved crash safety.

What variants and colours are offered on the new Hyundai Venue N-Line?

The Venue N-Line comes in two variants, N6 (MT/DCT) and N10 (DCT). Buyers can choose from five monotone colours, including Atlas White, Dragon Red, Hazel Blue, and Abyss Black and and three dual-tone colours, namely Atlas white with abyss black roof, Hazel Blue with abyss black roof and Dragon Red with abyss black roof.

Also Read : Hyundai on track to smash FY26 export goals, India emerges key global hub

When can customers get the new Hyundai Venue N-Line?

The new Venue N-Line goes on sale on November 4, 2025, with bookings already underway at Hyundai dealerships and through the brand’s online platform.

Hyundai continues to expand its N-Line strategy in India, building appeal among enthusiasts seeking a more engaging compact SUV without stepping into a fully-fledged performance segment. With competitors increasingly offering sport-styled variants, the Venue N-Line helps Hyundai strengthen its position in this growing niche.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: