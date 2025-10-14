New Hyundai Venue fully revealed in latest spy shots ahead of launch

Hyundai’s next-generation Venue has been spotted completely undisguised, revealing its new design ahead of its official launch. The images were taken in South Korea which reveals that the upcoming Venue now resembles the other SUVs.

The upcoming version will continue to compete against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO, all of which have recently seen major updates.

Exterior design

The upcoming Venue adopts a more aggressive and premium style compared to the current version. The rear end features a striking full-width LED light bar, similar to the new Creta and Alcazar, and sits within a contrasting black panel that also houses three lighting modules on each side. The Venue lettering is now positioned prominently between the lamps, while the rear bumper sports heavy dual-tone cladding that extends upward onto the tailgate. Hyundai has also included L-shaped reflectors and sequential turn indicators.

At the front, the design gets even more dramatic with a split headlamp layout. The slim LED strip on top mirrors Hyundai’s flagship Ioniq 9 SUV, while the quad-beam LED headlamps below echo the new Creta’s setup. The grille is significantly larger, housing rectangular inserts, and the front bumper appears chunkier with silver skid-plate detailing and functional air vents at both corners.

In its profile, the SUV shows off more sculpted bodywork with bold character lines and flared arches reminiscent of the Tucson and Exter. The addition of a rear quarter glass, silver-accented C-pillar, and newly styled 16-inch alloy wheels further elevate the Venue’s visual appeal.

The rear of the Hyundai Venue facelift gets sharper styling this time.

Interior and features

Inside, the new Venue is expected to take a major step forward in design and technology. Spy images hint at a completely reworked dashboard featuring a twin-screen setup, similar to the layout seen in the new Creta. Hyundai is also expected to introduce new switchgear, a redesigned steering wheel, and improved cabin materials.

Feature upgrades could include:

360-degree camera system

Advanced Level 2 ADAS suite

New infotainment software and digital cluster

Updated connectivity and safety features

The Hyundai Venue facelift gets a refresh on the inside as well.

Engine and performance

Under the hood, Hyundai is unlikely to make major mechanical changes. The new Venue will continue with its three engine choices from the current SUV.

Aiming to take on rivals

With a bold redesign and the promise of upgraded interiors and safety tech, Hyundai is looking to strengthen the Venue’s position as one of India’s most popular compact SUVs.

