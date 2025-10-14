HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Hyundai Venue Fully Revealed In Latest Spy Shots Ahead Of Launch

New Hyundai Venue fully revealed in latest spy shots ahead of launch

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2025, 22:31 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • Next-gen Hyundai Venue breaks cover in new spy shots with redesigned exterior, twin-screen cabin and advanced tech features.

Hyundai Venue
The upcoming Hyundai Venue has been spotted in the metal without camouflage.
Hyundai Venue
The upcoming Hyundai Venue has been spotted in the metal without camouflage.
View Personalised Offers on
Hyundai Venue arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Hyundai’s next-generation Venue has been spotted completely undisguised, revealing its new design ahead of its official launch. The images were taken in South Korea which reveals that the upcoming Venue now resembles the other SUVs.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The upcoming version will continue to compete against the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO, all of which have recently seen major updates.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Kylaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Wr-v 2026 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2026
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.28 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Exterior design

The upcoming Venue adopts a more aggressive and premium style compared to the current version. The rear end features a striking full-width LED light bar, similar to the new Creta and Alcazar, and sits within a contrasting black panel that also houses three lighting modules on each side. The Venue lettering is now positioned prominently between the lamps, while the rear bumper sports heavy dual-tone cladding that extends upward onto the tailgate. Hyundai has also included L-shaped reflectors and sequential turn indicators.

At the front, the design gets even more dramatic with a split headlamp layout. The slim LED strip on top mirrors Hyundai’s flagship Ioniq 9 SUV, while the quad-beam LED headlamps below echo the new Creta’s setup. The grille is significantly larger, housing rectangular inserts, and the front bumper appears chunkier with silver skid-plate detailing and functional air vents at both corners.

In its profile, the SUV shows off more sculpted bodywork with bold character lines and flared arches reminiscent of the Tucson and Exter. The addition of a rear quarter glass, silver-accented C-pillar, and newly styled 16-inch alloy wheels further elevate the Venue’s visual appeal.

Hyundai Venue
The rear of the Hyundai Venue facelift gets sharper styling this time.
Hyundai Venue
The rear of the Hyundai Venue facelift gets sharper styling this time.

Interior and features

Inside, the new Venue is expected to take a major step forward in design and technology. Spy images hint at a completely reworked dashboard featuring a twin-screen setup, similar to the layout seen in the new Creta. Hyundai is also expected to introduce new switchgear, a redesigned steering wheel, and improved cabin materials.

Feature upgrades could include:

  • 360-degree camera system
  • Advanced Level 2 ADAS suite
  • New infotainment software and digital cluster
  • Updated connectivity and safety features

Hyundai Venue facelift interior
The Hyundai Venue facelift gets a refresh on the inside as well.
Hyundai Venue facelift interior
The Hyundai Venue facelift gets a refresh on the inside as well.

Engine and performance

Under the hood, Hyundai is unlikely to make major mechanical changes. The new Venue will continue with its three engine choices from the current SUV.

Aiming to take on rivals

With a bold redesign and the promise of upgraded interiors and safety tech, Hyundai is looking to strengthen the Venue’s position as one of India’s most popular compact SUVs.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2025, 22:31 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.