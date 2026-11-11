New Hyundai Creta spied; interior updated with more space and tech

Hyundai appears to be preparing an updated version of the Creta , with the next-generation SUV spotted testing with revised dimensions and a significantly updated cabin. Recent spy footage offers a closer look at its dashboard, infotainment system and rear-seat features. The changes could give the SUV a more comprehensive equipment package when it arrives in 2027.

Larger cabin with a new infotainment system

The latest images show a redesigned dashboard built around a large central Pleos infotainment display and a slim, horizontally positioned digital instrument cluster. The new steering wheel is also visible, while the infotainment software appears to be a more advanced system than the one currently used in Hyundai's India line-up.

The cabin follows a light-colour theme, with off-white and grey shades extending across the dashboard, seats, door panels and centre console. The latter features a front armrest and two cup holders arranged in tandem.

Both front seats are expected to get electric adjustment. The electrically powered front passenger seat could also enable an electric Boss Mode function, allowing rear occupants to adjust the seat ahead of them. The feature is already available on the Creta Electric and Alcazar.

At the back, the SUV appears to get a centre armrest with cup holders and rear AC vents. The spy footage also suggests more legroom for rear passengers. A wireless charging facility for rear occupants is another possible addition, although this remains unconfirmed.

Added equipment

The next Creta could receive ventilated seats at both ends, all-LED lighting, a clamshell bonnet and larger geometrically styled alloy wheels. Other anticipated features include four auto up/down power windows, reclining rear seats, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot alerts and Level 2 ADAS.

Hyundai is also expected to move the SUV to the Global K3 platform, which is used by the new Kia Seltos. A larger boot and advanced connected-car functions could be part of the package as well.

Existing engines, possible hybrid option

The familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines are expected to continue. Hyundai could also introduce a strong-hybrid powertrain, either alongside the launch or at a later stage.

Transmission choices are likely to include a six-speed manual, an iVT and a seven-speed DCT. The next-generation Creta is expected to make its debut in 2027, with further details likely to emerge closer to its launch.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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