New Honda Elevate pre-bookings commence; To be launched on October 6

Honda Cars India has started accepting bookings for the updated Elevate ahead of its launch in the country on October 6, 2026. Customers can reserve the SUV at authorised Honda dealerships by paying a booking amount of ₹21,000. India will be the first market globally to receive the refreshed Elevate, with the update arriving ahead of the festive season.

Expect a revised fascia

The biggest visible change on the new Honda Elevate is expected at the front. The teaser released by Honda shows a revised LED daytime running light signature that appears disconnected from the main headlamp arrangement and is integrated into the grille.

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The grille itself gets a thick horizontal element across the centre, giving the SUV a more upright and substantial appearance. The design appears to draw influence from the Field Explorer Concept that Honda showcased in Japan. Spy images seen earlier had also pointed towards changes to the front fascia.

The Honda WR-V 'Field Explorer concept' grille was showcased in Japan. (kakakumag)

More equipment expected inside

Honda is also expected to make selective changes to the cabin, although the overall dashboard layout is likely to stay familiar. The updated model could receive revised upholstery, a fresh interior colour theme and additional convenience features, including ventilated seats.

The current Elevate already gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, keyless entry, push-button start, connected car technology and a rear parking camera. Its camera-based ADAS package is also expected to continue.

Engine and transmission options

Despite earlier reports suggesting that Honda could introduce an electric or hybrid version of the Elevate, those plans have been shelved. The SUV will continue with its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine, producing 121 PS (around 119 bhp) and 145 Nm.

Transmission choices will remain a six-speed manual and a CVT. The current Elevate is priced between ₹11.81 lakh and ₹16.98 lakh, ex-showroom. Honda is expected to make a minor price increase when the updated SUV goes on sale.

Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, highlighted at the announcement, “With the new Elevate, we are taking this proposition (the package of) further by introducing several strongly desired features and enhancements, along with a bolder design and more premium cabin experience."

“India is the lead market for the Elevate, and we are proud to introduce the New Elevate first in India," he added.

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