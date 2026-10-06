New Honda Elevate launched in India starting at 11.80 lakh; Gets new ZX+ variant with rear ventilated seats

After a hiatus of 3 years, Honda has introduced a brand new version of its SUV, the Elevate. The new Honda Elevate has been priced starting at ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes packed with improvements and new features. There is also a new top-of-the-line ZX+ trim introduced, which has been priced at 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda has also introduced two new colour options, namely Nordic Forest Pearl and an All-Black version. Honda has also not changed the pricing of the rest of its variants, keeping them in line with the outgoing version.

Design

The facelifted Honda Elevate retains the overall shape of the existing SUV, but gets several visual updates. At the front, a segmented LED daytime running light has been added above the grille, linking the existing LED headlamps.

The grille now uses a new mesh pattern with a gloss-black finish, while the fog lamp housings are finished in the body colour. Honda has also relocated its logo from the grille to the leading edge of the bonnet.

The rear receives a new LED light bar connecting the tail lamps. The alloy wheel design, however, remains unchanged. Honda has also introduced Nordic Forest Pearl as a new exterior colour, with both single-tone and dual-tone configurations available.

More comfort features

The cabin receives a larger set of changes, particularly in terms of equipment. The Elevate now gets ventilation for the rear seats, a feature positioned as a segment-first. Both front seats are also powered and ventilated.

A 360-degree camera has been added, along with capacitive-touch LED reading lamps for rear passengers. CVT-equipped versions further gain an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Honda has also revised the dashboard, replacing the earlier faux wood trim with more white leatherette padding and stitching. Ambient lighting, previously available as a dealer-level accessory, is now standard on higher variants.

Additional safety tech

The Elevate facelift also expands its safety equipment. New additions include front parking sensors and rear disc brakes. Honda Sensing now offers adaptive cruise control with a low-speed follow function on CVT versions.

Existing equipment continues to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, single-pane sunroof, wireless charger, smartphone connectivity and six airbags.

The update therefore focuses largely on equipment and convenience while retaining the familiar design and core cabin features of the existing Elevate.

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