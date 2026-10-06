HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News New Honda Elevate Launched In India Starting At 11.80 Lakh; Gets New Zx+ Variant With Rear Ventilated Seats

New Honda Elevate launched in India starting at 11.80 lakh; Gets new ZX+ variant with rear ventilated seats

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2026, 19:14 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Honda has launched the new Elevate with two new colour options, a new trim option, and features such as rear ventilated seats, improved cabin insulation, and rear disc brakes with EPB.

new Honda Elevate
The all-new Honda Elevate in its latest Nordic Forest Pearl shade.
new Honda Elevate
The all-new Honda Elevate in its latest Nordic Forest Pearl shade.
Honda Elevate
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility

After a hiatus of 3 years, Honda has introduced a brand new version of its SUV, the Elevate. The new Honda Elevate has been priced starting at 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes packed with improvements and new features. There is also a new top-of-the-line ZX+ trim introduced, which has been priced at 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda has also introduced two new colour options, namely Nordic Forest Pearl and an All-Black version. Honda has also not changed the pricing of the rest of its variants, keeping them in line with the outgoing version.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector
₹11.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
₹11.80 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Mg Gloster Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Gloster Facelift
₹40 Lakhs - 45 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹52,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Ferrari Portofino Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
₹3.80 Cr - 3.90 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹4,96,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Maserati Grancabrio Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maserati GranCabrio Facelift
₹3.10 Cr - 4.10 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹4,05,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Maserati Granturismo Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maserati GranTurismo Facelift
₹2.90 Cr - 3.60 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹3,79,200/ month
Check Eligibility

Design

The facelifted Honda Elevate retains the overall shape of the existing SUV, but gets several visual updates. At the front, a segmented LED daytime running light has been added above the grille, linking the existing LED headlamps.

The grille now uses a new mesh pattern with a gloss-black finish, while the fog lamp housings are finished in the body colour. Honda has also relocated its logo from the grille to the leading edge of the bonnet.

The rear receives a new LED light bar connecting the tail lamps. The alloy wheel design, however, remains unchanged. Honda has also introduced Nordic Forest Pearl as a new exterior colour, with both single-tone and dual-tone configurations available.

More comfort features

The cabin receives a larger set of changes, particularly in terms of equipment. The Elevate now gets ventilation for the rear seats, a feature positioned as a segment-first. Both front seats are also powered and ventilated.

A 360-degree camera has been added, along with capacitive-touch LED reading lamps for rear passengers. CVT-equipped versions further gain an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Honda has also revised the dashboard, replacing the earlier faux wood trim with more white leatherette padding and stitching. Ambient lighting, previously available as a dealer-level accessory, is now standard on higher variants.

Additional safety tech

The Elevate facelift also expands its safety equipment. New additions include front parking sensors and rear disc brakes. Honda Sensing now offers adaptive cruise control with a low-speed follow function on CVT versions.

Existing equipment continues to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, single-pane sunroof, wireless charger, smartphone connectivity and six airbags.

The update therefore focuses largely on equipment and convenience while retaining the familiar design and core cabin features of the existing Elevate.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2026, 19:14 pm IST
HT Auto Awards HT Auto Awards

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.