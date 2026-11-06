New Honda Avancier with next-gen hybrid system teased; global launch expected in 2027

Japanese automaker Honda is doubling down on its sustainability strategy across the globe. The company recently introduced its flagship hybrid SUV, the ZR-V , in India. However, the global market is set to get a new flagship SUV in the form of the new Avancier, which Honda recently teased across its social media platforms. It is expected to be a seven-seater SUV, which will be positioned above the CR-V , expected to compete against the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento globally.

Honda has teased the 2027 Avancier, a flagship seven-seater hybrid SUV expected to debut in Thailand. It will feature a new hybrid system and distinctive LED styling

Honda Avancier Teased: What should you know?

The Honda Avancier is a C-segment SUV that has been sold in India’s neighbouring country, China, from 2016 onwards. However, the model that the Japanese automaker is set to launch is going to be very different from the model being sold in China. Additionally, the 2027 Honda Avancier is expected to be manufactured in Thailand. Not only that, but the Avancier SUV will debut Honda’s completely new hybrid system, replacing the older ‘e:HEV’ system, which powers the City hybrid as well as the ZR-V that are currently available in the Indian market.

The company has not unveiled any information about the engine, battery pack, specifications, range figures and performance figures. The upcoming Honda Avancier is expected to be Honda's flagship SUV globally, especially in Southeast Asia and the Oceania region. Honda has not yet revealed whether the Avancier would be India-bound. However, the arrival of the Kia Sorento in India can lead the Japanese automaker to deliberate on the Avancier's India launch.

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Honda Avancier: Exterior Details Teased

The full-size upcoming SUV boasts wraparound LED headlamps, with welcome and goodbye animations. At the rear, it features a connected LED taillamp with two vertical lamps on either side, giving it an H-shaped look. Moreover, the rear gets an integrated spoiler along with the new Honda logo on the tailgate and the ‘Avancier’ lettering placed under the logo. Lastly, the full-size SUV boasts a matte grey exterior colour, enhancing the look of the car and making it look more premium.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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