New Honda Amaze unofficial bookings open ahead of nearing launch

The third-generation Honda Amaze is all set to launch in India on December 4. Ahead of that, the sub-compact sedan is available for booking, unofficially though. Select dealerships of the automaker have started accepting bookings for the new Amaze at ₹11,000. The sedan is expected to command a 20-45 days of waiting period.

The Japanese carmaker has already teased the new Honda Amaze digitally. Some spyshots of the upcoming iteration of Amaze sedan have surfaced as well, giving us a clear view of the updated design and interior. No wonder, the upcoming Honda Amaze will come revamping rivalry with the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which recently received its fourth-generation model.

New Honda Amaze: Trims and colours

The new Honda Amaze sedan will be available in three trim options: V, VX, and ZX. On the colour front, the new Amaze will be available in six exterior paint options: Silver, Red, Golden Brown, White, Grey, and Obsidian Blue.

New Honda Amaze: What has changed

The new generation Honda Amaze sedan gets a redesigned front profile. It incorporates a larger and redesigned front grille, which looks like have taken inspiration from the Honda Elevate SUV. The headlamps too come with a redesigned effort, using LED projector units and integrated LED daytime running lights. There are LED projector fog lamps, and a sleek chrome strip sitting atop the grille and connecting the headlamps.

The side profile comes with a similar design as the current model. However, there will be new design alloy wheels. Moving to rear, the sedan gets new design LED taillights that have been influenced from Honda City sedan. The tailgate too looks different looking compared to the current generation Amaze.

Inside the cabin, the new Amaze gets a redesigned dashboard layout as well as new features. The new Amaze gets a larger and free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, new steering wheel and a new instrument cluster. The feature list gets ADAS, wireless charger, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, Type-C charging port, ventilated front seats and a sunroof. On safety front, it gets a 360-degree camera, lane watch camera, rear parking camera and sensors etc.

Mechanically, the updated Honda Amaze will continue with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Expect the engine to churn out same power and torque output as the current model.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: