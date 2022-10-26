HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Honda Accord Gets Brand's Largest Ever Touchscreen, Sharp Fascia And More

New Honda Accord gets brand's largest-ever touchscreen, sharp fascia and more

New Honda Accord is claimed to bring excitement back to the midsize sedan segment with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and many more features.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 08:48 AM
New Honda Accord gets a fresh hexagonal front grille with sharp edges.
New Honda Accord gets a fresh hexagonal front grille with sharp edges.
New Honda Accord gets a fresh hexagonal front grille with sharp edges.
New Honda Accord gets a fresh hexagonal front grille with sharp edges.

Japanese auto manufacturer Honda has teased the upcoming new generation Accord sedan, which is claimed to bring excitement to the midsize sedan segment that is currently reeling under pressure from the SUVs and crossovers. One of the exciting features of the upcoming iteration of the Honda Accord will be a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is the largest ever for the automobile brand. The upcoming Honda Accord will be the 11th generation iteration of the sedan, and the automaker has teased its front profile, rear fascia and touchscreen infotainment system ahead of the slated debut next month.

(Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross teased for the first time)

Honda claims the car will come with a more responsive and fun-to-drive hybrid powertrain. However, the powertrain specifications of the new Accord are still a mystery. The current generation Honda Accord is available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can churn out 192 hp of peak power and 260 Nm of maximum torque. The car also has a larger 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which pumps out 252 hp of peak power and 370 Nm of peak torque. There is an electrified offering as well, in the form of a hybrid-assisted 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces a total power output of 212 hp.

The new Honda Accord gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen display at centre console.
The new Honda Accord gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen display at centre console.
The new Honda Accord gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen display at centre console.
The new Honda Accord gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen display at centre console.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Activa 7g (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7g
110 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹0.8 - 0.9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr150r
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cbr500r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr500r
₹4.99 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Speaking about the design, Honda has teased the nose section of the car that comes with a more angular appearance. There is a hexagonal grille with sharper outer edges. The LED daytime running lights are positioned above the headlamps. Moving to the back, the new Honda Accord sedan looks chiselled, with its LED taillights spanning most of the rear end, except the middle, where the Honda emblem is positioned.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Moving inside the cabin, the new Honda Accord sedan gets a new touchscreen infotainment system in the form of a 12.3-inch floating island rectangular display. It looks similar to the new Honda Civic's touchscreen, but the physical buttons have been removed in this case. The instrument cluster is expected to come as a fully digital unit.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 08:48 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Accord Honda
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
taigun2
Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki pulls the plug for this SUV
Maruti Suzuki pulls the plug for this SUV
Honda to launch new sub-compact SUV, could be WR-V in new avatar
Honda to launch new sub-compact SUV, could be WR-V in new avatar
Triumph launches chrome collection of motorcycles, will have a limited run
Triumph launches chrome collection of motorcycles, will have a limited run
Bentley Bentayga EWB production begins, priced at ultra expensive $230,000
Bentley Bentayga EWB production begins, priced at ultra expensive $230,000
Ather lights delivery rocket this Diwali, delivers 250 scooters in single day
Ather lights delivery rocket this Diwali, delivers 250 scooters in single day

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city