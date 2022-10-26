New Honda Accord gets brand's largest-ever touchscreen, sharp fascia and more

New Honda Accord is claimed to bring excitement back to the midsize sedan segment with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and many more features.

Japanese auto manufacturer Honda has teased the upcoming new generation Accord sedan, which is claimed to bring excitement to the midsize sedan segment that is currently reeling under pressure from the SUVs and crossovers. One of the exciting features of the upcoming iteration of the Honda Accord will be a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is the largest ever for the automobile brand. The upcoming Honda Accord will be the 11th generation iteration of the sedan, and the automaker has teased its front profile, rear fascia and touchscreen infotainment system ahead of the slated debut next month.

Honda claims the car will come with a more responsive and fun-to-drive hybrid powertrain. However, the powertrain specifications of the new Accord are still a mystery. The current generation Honda Accord is available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can churn out 192 hp of peak power and 260 Nm of maximum torque. The car also has a larger 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which pumps out 252 hp of peak power and 370 Nm of peak torque. There is an electrified offering as well, in the form of a hybrid-assisted 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces a total power output of 212 hp.

The new Honda Accord gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen display at centre console.

Speaking about the design, Honda has teased the nose section of the car that comes with a more angular appearance. There is a hexagonal grille with sharper outer edges. The LED daytime running lights are positioned above the headlamps. Moving to the back, the new Honda Accord sedan looks chiselled, with its LED taillights spanning most of the rear end, except the middle, where the Honda emblem is positioned.

Moving inside the cabin, the new Honda Accord sedan gets a new touchscreen infotainment system in the form of a 12.3-inch floating island rectangular display. It looks similar to the new Honda Civic's touchscreen, but the physical buttons have been removed in this case. The instrument cluster is expected to come as a fully digital unit.

