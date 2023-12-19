New Swift to eVX electric SUV: Maruti Suzuki to bring some exciting cars in 2024

Maruti Suzuki launched some exciting cars in India in 2023. The carmaker launched the Baleno-based Fronx crossover, the much-awaited Jimny SUV and Invicto premium MPV, which is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. The car manufacturer has been trying to grab a sizeable share of the Indian utility vehicle market, which has been witnessing rapid growth over the last few years. Now, in 2024 as well, Maruti Suzuki is expected to continue this momentum with new products.

At the Auto Expo 2023 in February this year, the car manufacturer showcased the eVX electric SUV concept, which previewed an all-electric SUV. Later this year, at the Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki revealed an updated version of the concept. Expect the production version of the eVX to break cover in 2024. Another exciting product expected to be launched by Maruti Suzuki in 2024 is the new generation Swift, which broke cover at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, a few months back.

Here is a quick list of the Maruti Suzuki cars that are expected to be launched in India in 2024.