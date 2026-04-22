New generation Renault Duster in mind? Know the key safety features of this SUV

The new generation Renault Duster, which has marked the comeback of one of the most popular and bestselling automotive nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market after a four-year hiatus, has received a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. With this, the Renault Duster's comeback has made a greater impact.

The new generation Renault Duster has scored 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test. However, it has scored less points in adult safety compared to its key rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Tata Sierra and Kia Seltos.

The new Renault Duster has scored five stars in both adult and child occupant protection categories. However, the SUV has scored fewer points as compared to some of its key rivals, which include models like the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Tata Sierra, and Kia Seltos.

New generation Renault Duster: Bharat NCAP crash test scores detailed Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 30.49 / 32 Test Parameter Score Frontal offset deformable barrier test 14.49 / 16 Side movable deformable barrier test 16 / 16 Side pole impact test Ok Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 45 / 49 Dynamic score 24 / 24 CRS installation score 12 / 12 Vehicle assessment score 9 / 13

In the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) test, during the front crash test performed at 64 kmph, the driver recorded strong overall protection, with the protection level for head, neck, thighs, and pelvis rated as good. The protection for the chest, tibias, and feet was rated as adequate. The co-driver got better protection across all assessed body regions, with the head, neck, chest, thighs, pelvis, tibias, and feet all rated as good.

In the Child Occupant Protection (COP), the Renault Duster scored 45 out of 49 points, securing full marks in both dynamic crash performance and child seat installation, while the vehicle assessment score was slightly lower at 9 out of 13. Both the 18-month and 3-year-old children's dummies recorded maximum protection in front and side impacts, with the seats installed using ISOFIX and a support leg in a rearward-facing position.

New-gen Renault Duster: Key safety features

Renault Duster: Safety features 6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

A 360-degree camera

Front parking sensors

Rear parking sensors

Hill hold assist

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

All-wheel disc brakes

Level-2 ADAS

The new generation Renault Duster comes with a strong build quality. Besides that, it is also equipped with a wide range of safety features, aided by advanced technologies. The key safety features include six airbags as standard fitment, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), disc brakes on all four wheels, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, etc.

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