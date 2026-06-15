New gen Toyota Hilux pick-up truck spotted in India for the first time

The next-generation Toyota Hilux has been spotted in India for the first time, indicating that the Japanese manufacturer could be preparing to introduce the updated lifestyle pickup truck in the domestic market. The undisguised model was reportedly seen during a television commercial (TVC) shoot in New Delhi, giving enthusiasts an early look at the heavily revised design.

The sighting suggests that Toyota Kirloskar Motor may be gearing up for an official announcement in the coming weeks.

Sharper exterior design

The spotted Hilux features a significantly updated front fascia compared to the current model. The pickup gets a larger trapezoidal grille with a mesh pattern, slimmer LED headlamps and a more upright stance, giving it a tougher appearance.

The redesigned bumper houses vertically positioned fog lamp sections along with a prominent skid plate. The side profile retains the familiar double-cab layout but adds newly designed alloy wheels, flared wheel arches and side steps, while the rear styling is expected to receive revised lighting elements.

In the UK market, the 2026 Toyota Hilux launched with electric and diesel powertrains.

Cabin expected to get major upgrades

Although interior images from the Indian test vehicle are not available, the upcoming Hilux is expected to receive a substantially upgraded cabin inspired by Toyota's latest global SUVs.

Expected features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and an electronic parking brake. Premium upholstery and an updated steering wheel are also likely to be part of the package.

Mild-hybrid diesel powertrain likely for India

For the Indian market, the next-generation Hilux is expected to continue with Toyota's 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine paired with a new 48V mild-hybrid system.

The engine is expected to produce around 204 PS and up to 500 Nm of torque when paired with the automatic transmission. Transmission choices are likely to include both a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

The pickup is also expected to retain its four-wheel-drive capability and ladder-frame construction.

Off-road and safety enhancements

Toyota is likely to equip the updated Hilux with an improved Multi-Terrain Select system, electronic differential lock, hill descent control and a 360-degree camera to enhance off-road usability.

On the safety front, the pickup is expected to gain Toyota Safety Sense ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and automatic high beam assist, depending on the variant.

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Expected launch timeline and price

The recent TVC shoot suggests that the official debut could take place in the near future. While Toyota has not confirmed launch details, we expect the launch to happen later this year.

Given the additional technology and feature upgrades, prices are expected to increase over the current model. The current-generation Hilux's prices start from around ₹28.52 lakh ex-showroom.

Once launched, it will continue to compete with rivals such as the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross while also serving buyers looking for a rugged alternative to premium ladder-frame SUVs.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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