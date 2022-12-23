New gen BMW X1 bookings open at dealerships for ₹50,000, launch in January

HT Auto
The new generation BMW X1 is set to arrive in India next month and ahead of the launch, select BMW dealers have begun accepting pre-bookings for the luxury SUV. Prospective customers can book the new X1 for a token amount of 50,000 at the moment. Official bookings are expected to start at 2 lakh, HT Auto understands.

HT Auto Desk
23 Dec 2022, 13:12 PM
The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and has also grown in proportions
The third generation BMW X1 is all set to arrive with multiple upgrades over its predecessor and the launch is set to take place during the BMW Joytown festival on January 28 in Bengaluru. The second edition of the same event is scheduled on January 7 and will see the new-generation 7 Series and i7 going on sale in India. Deliveries meanwhile, are set to commence from March onwards for the new X1.

The new X1 will be powered by petrol and diesel engines that now get mild-hybrid tech. BMW also debut the all-electric iX1 internationally
The new-gen BMW X1 made its global debut earlier this year and gets multiple upgrades like the new larger kidney grille, slimmer headlamps with L-shaped DRLs and new flush door handles. The new X1 retains its sporty styling and is a lot more SUV-esque in appearance than its predecessor. It’s also grown in proportions, which makes it longer than the Audi Q3 in the segment. The model will also compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC40 in the segment.

Inside, the new BMW X1 gets a similar dashboard as the 2 Series Active Tourer. Upgrades include the new curved display with the 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 10.25-inch digital console. It will run the latest iDrive 8 user interface. The larger proportions also translate to better cabin space, especially at the rear. The boot capacity has also grown to 500 litres.

The 2023 BMW X1 gets a revamped cabin with the new curved display with two screens
Based on BMW’s FAAR architecture, the new-gen X1 is expected to arrive with petrol and diesel engine options, both of which could get the 48-volt mild hybrid system. The engines will be paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Expect to see xDrive all-wheel drive system on the top variants of the SUV. Globally, BMW also revealed the iX1 electric SUV alongside the new X1. It’s unclear if BMW India plans to bring the model to India at a later date. However, the iX1 will witness some direct competition from the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Kia EV6 and even the Mercedes-Benz EQB.

Prices for the new BMW X1 are likely to be in the vicinity of 45-50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will be locally assembled in India at BMW’s facility in Tamil Nadu. More details on the new X1 will be available next month.

