New entry-level Mahindra Thar spotted ahead of launch next year

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to drive in a more affordable variant of its iconic off-road SUV Thar in India soon. The SUV has now been spotted without camouflage, revealing all the details ahead of its official launch, which is expected to take place early next year. The new Thar, which will offer two-wheel drive option, will sit below the four-wheel drive models launched earlier. It will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Dec 2022, 13:08 PM
The new entry-level Mahindra Thar 2WD will be powered by either a 2.0-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel unit.
A recent video shows the changes the new Thar 2WD version will have. There will be no 4X4 badging on this version. Besides that, the new entry-level Thar models will be identical to the 4X4 versions in terms of looks and features. Mahindra has also added an auto start/stop functionality and a lock/unlock button in the centre console inside the Thar 2WD.

The Thar 2WD misses out on the four-wheel drive system so it is rear-wheel drive only. The 1.5-litre diesel engine that is being used for the Thar is the same unit that is found on the XU300 but it now uses AdBlue fluid as well. The engine produces 116 bhp at 3,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 300 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The power output has been decreased by around 15 bhp but the torque output stays the same for both engines. It is important to note that the Thar 2WD will weigh less than the Thar 4WD. This is because of the smaller engine and because it misses out on the 4WD system.

Apart from the engine and a missing four-wheel drive system, what will help Mahindra in pricing the Thar 2WD is the fact that the SUV will now be eligible for tax advantages. The two-wheel drive Thar would attract people who just want a lifestyle SUV which has a good road presence and they would not take the SUV for off-roading.

First Published Date: 26 Dec 2022, 13:08 PM IST
TAGS: Thar Mahindra and Mahindra
