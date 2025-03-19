New Dzire enters taxi market, 2025 Maruti Tour S launched at 6.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2025 Tour S sedan for fleet operators in India. The 2025 Maruti Tour S is the commercial version of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire and is priced from ₹6.79 lakh for the petrol version, going up to ₹7.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG option. Maruti previously said that the new-generation Dzire would be sold only to private buyers but the automaker has revised its strategy it seems.

2025 Maruti Tour S Launched

The 2025 Maruti Tour S gets several changes over the Dzire to make it more compatible with taxi duties. The car is available only in three colours - Arctic White, Splendid Silver and Bluish Black. It also gets a speed limit of 80 kmph, complying with government norms. Based on the entry-level LXi variant of the Dzire, the new Tour S gets the same styling but with a slightly revised grille and reprofiled headlamps. The ORVMs and door handles are painted black, while the subcompact sedan rides on 14-inch steel wheels instead of alloys.

The cabin gets only the essentials including all four power windows, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, manual air conditioning, central locking with speed-sensing door locks, and an analogue instrument console. The seats get beige upholstery. The car also gets electronic stability control, seat belt reminder for all passengers, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Power on the 2025 Maruti Tour S comes from the same 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine that powers the new Dzire. The motor is tuned to develop 80.4 bhp and 111.7 Nm of peak torque, paired with only a 5-speed manual transmission. The CNG version based on the same motor has power detuned to 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 26.06 kmpl on petrol and 34.30 km/kg on CNG.

