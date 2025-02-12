New Ducati XDiavel to be uncovered on 13 February. Will get 168 bhp and a V4 engine

Ducati India posted on social media teasing its upcoming XDiavel streetfighter motorcycle. The teaser also included a caption that confirmed the motorbike's power figures and engine: ' At its core beats a V4 heart born with 168 bhp of pure passion.’ Other than this, the teaser also mentioned ‘13.02.24 - 4:00 PM’ indicating the date and time of the launch. However, it is unclear if this is for the Indian Standard Time Zone.

Previously, the Ducati XDiavel was offered with a V-twin engine in the 2023 model year and was positioned over the Diavel V4 in the manufacturer's lineup. It was positioned as a cruiser and the same could be true for the upcoming motorbike.

Also Read : Ducati DesertX Discovery up for bookings. Check what's new before you get your hands on one

Ducati to launch 14 motorcycles in India

Ducati officially announced earlier that it would introduce fourteen new motorcycle models in India in 2025. These upcoming models, which were featured at the Ducati World Premiere 2025 include models like the Panigale V4 seventh generation, the DesertX Discovery, a completely new V2 platform that includes the Multistrada V2, the Streetfighter V2 and the Panigale V2. Additionally, the Streetfighter V4 third generation and the Scrambler Dark second generation as well as an entirely new motorcycle.

In addition to these motorcycles, five limited edition models will also be available in India. These include the Diavel for Bentley, the Panigale V2 Final Edition, the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, the Panigale V4 Tricolore and the Scrambler Rizoma. Notably, only the Panigale V4 Tricolore and the Scrambler Rizoma are currently open for booking while the remaining models have already been sold out.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V4's first batch sold out, bookings open for second batch

The launch of the DesertX Discovery and the Panigale V4 7G is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025 to be succeeded by introducing the Panigale V2 Final Edition and the Scrambler 2G Dark in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Multistrada V2 and the Scrambler Rizoma will make their debut, while the Streetfighter V4 3G, the Streetfighter V2 and the Panigale V2 will also be introduced during this period. The entirely new motorcycle is set to be launched in India simultaneously with its global premiere in December 2025.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: